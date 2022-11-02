Athens, Greece: ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, has won the ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ award at the Forex Expo Dubai.

ZuluTrade was one of the handful booths to be visited by the Chief Guest, His Excellency Mr Buti Saeed Al Ghandi (Director, Commercial Bank of Dubai & Vice-Chairman, DWTC).

The award marks yet another milestone for ZuluTrade who has been championing the Social Trading and Investments industry for over 15 years. It is the 2nd consecutive award for the company in a span of less than six months after it was awarded ‘Best Social Trading Solution’ in Cyprus.

ZuluTrade has supported over 2.5M clients in over 150 countries that transacted over $2.5 trillion on its platform over the years. It is a multi-investment social trading platform that provides customer-focused investment solutions in the most transparent and trustworthy environment.

“ZuluTrade has gone truly global since its inception in 2007 and is the oldest and most recognized brand in social wealth management. It has been unveiling new features and collaborations over the years that cater to both advanced and novice investors.” Tajinder Virk, Interim CEO, ZuluTrade gratefully remarked. “We cherish the gesture of being awarded the ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ in one of the most competitive industry segments. It is a testimony to our company’s relentless approach to provide the most innovative environment and we are determined now more than ever to continue making investment easy and accessible to everyone.”

ZuluTrade: (https://www.zulutrade.com)

ZuluTrade is the largest broker neutral social wealth management and copy trading platform in the world. ZuluTrade is regulated in the EU by HCMC and FSA in Japan. Its parent company has entities across the globe regulated/registered with over 30 regulatory bodies in various capacities.

About FINVASIA (https://ﬁnvasia.com)

Finvasia is a global enterprise that owns and operates over a dozen brands in ﬁnancial services, ﬁntech, blockchain, real-estate, healthcare and technology sectors. Finvasia’s mission is to build sustainable and ethical businesses with the use of science and technology. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns, is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities.

