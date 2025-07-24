Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record will help increase efficiency, improve finance operations, and enhance patient care

Dubai, UAE: Zulekha Healthcare Group is excited to unveil a transformative collaboration with Oracle. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the Group's mission to enhance its digital infrastructure, focusing on improving the Patient Lifecycle Management and Engagement, Supply Chain, Pharmacy, Finance, Procurement, Marketing, and overall facility operations. This strategic initiative is set to streamline operations, foster better decision-making, and enhance interdepartmental collaboration, setting the stage for a future of more efficient healthcare delivery.

Under this collaboration, Oracle Health will deliver a cutting-edge electronic health record (EHR) system, revolutionizing the safety, quality, and overall healthcare experience for patients and caregivers alike. Meanwhile, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), will help Zulekha Healthcare Group transform finance operations to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls. The solutions will integrate clinical and business operations to enable real-time data-driven decision making across the board.

Oracle Health Foundation EHR and Oracle Cloud ERP will empower Zulekha Healthcare Group to fully automate its clinical and business processes, resulting in a cohesive and seamless patient journey. This integration not only drives operational efficiencies but also helps ensure high-quality, affordable care, helping the organization meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. Moreover, the rich data captured will serve as a critical tool in improving patient care and optimizing performance across the entire healthcare system.

Mr. Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare Group, commented, “We are committed to constantly innovating to elevate the patient experience. To do so, we require the most advanced systems. Oracle Health Foundation EHR and Oracle Cloud ERP will provide us with a unified single source of truth for all our data, which will guide our decision-making processes. Our collaboration with Oracle is a testament to our decades of expertise, now enhanced with a refined digital ecosystem that will significantly improve our operational efficiencies. We are committed to improving the patient journey through the usage of emerging technologies, including embedded AI capabilities, which is one of the main reasons we chose Oracle as our partner.”

“Oracle is delivering AI-powered applications that help solve the healthcare industry’s most pressing challenges,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. “By leveraging the power of the Oracle Health Foundation EHR integrated with Oracle Cloud ERP, health systems like Zulekha can transform finance operations, enhance productivity, tackle inefficiencies that drive up costs, and improve patient care.”