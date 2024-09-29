Muscat: In response to an invitation from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (ZEDC) took part in a two-day training workshop in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate. The workshop, held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, aimed to raise awareness about the financing strategies adopted by the Green Climate Fund, particularly focusing on fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors.

The workshop is part of FAO’s broader response to the growing impact of climate change, especially in coastal areas of Oman, which are home to extensive agricultural lands. In collaboration with the Environment Authority and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, FAO, with funding from the Green Climate Fund, is implementing a project titled "Building a Resilient Environment and Sustainable Agricultural and Water Resources." This initiative seeks to strengthen Oman’s agriculture and water sectors by building resilience to climate change and creating a robust network for data sharing and communication among stakeholders.

Ali Shaker, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at ZEDC, highlighted the expected positive outcomes of the workshop. "This workshop provides an invaluable opportunity to raise awareness, build capacity, and enhance the skills of participants in qualifying environmental projects for international funding, including from major sources like the Green Climate Fund," he said.

Shaker also commended FAO’s efforts, noting the timeliness of such initiatives as the world faces pressing climate challenges, including water scarcity, saltwater intrusion, and increasingly severe weather events like floods and hurricanes. The Centre’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable systems and contributing to Oman’s achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a growth initiative under The Zubair Corporation, was established in 2014. The centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.

