Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Almost every digital health system assumes the internet will be there. Zoya Technologies today launched the ZoyeMed 3.0 Resilience Edition, a clinical AI terminal engineered to deliver a complete medical episode without an internet connection at any stage.

Continuity of care is the first casualty of infrastructure disruption. Disasters, grid instability, and remote deployments routinely sever the connectivity that cloud-dependent systems require - when clinical capacity is most needed.

The Resilience Edition is a fully standalone configuration of ZoyeMed 3.0. The complete Longitudinal Multimodal Model and Zoyel.health clinical suite are resident on the device, executing locally on the company's proprietary Amygdala edge AI engine. A terminal can operate indefinitely without a network connection.

“Clinical intelligence should remain available to the patient and the clinician regardless of the state of the network around them,” said Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim, Chief Executive Officer of Zoya Technologies. “We have removed the cloud from the critical path of care - not as a feature, but as the architecture.”

In a 5-square-metre footprint, the Resilience Edition delivers a complete medical episode in under 30 minutes. It integrates 12-lead ECG, digital stethoscopy, spirometry, dermatoscope, otoscope, fetal Doppler, a 12-camera telepresence array, and biochemistry, haematology, and immunoassay analysers supporting 120+ point-of-care tests. It operates in three modes: doctor-run, nurse-managed with remote clinician sign-off, and autonomous screening.

The Resilience Edition builds on existing ZoyeMed deployments across multiple regions, in commercial service since 2025. It is a human-in-the-loop system; final clinical decisions remain under the authority of a licensed clinician.

Zoya Technologies has also deployed an immutable audit trail across the platform - hash-chained, append-only records of every clinical action, particularly relevant in disconnected environments.

The Resilience Edition is available through Zoya Technologies' authorised distribution partners. Product imagery and the clinical white paper are available on request.

About Zoya Technologies LLC

Zoya Technologies LLC is a deep-technology infrastructure company focused on building edge-native systems for real-world service delivery at scale. The company develops physically grounded, autonomous systems that integrate sensing, safety, and longitudinal intelligence, with healthcare as its first deployed domain.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Sanket Santra

communications@zoyel.one

www.zoyel.com