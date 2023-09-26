Dubai, UAE: ZorroSign, a global leader in data security solutions built on multi-chain blockchain, is entering into a strategic partnership with Vision Tech Solutions to bring its data security platform and blockchain technologies to the Gulf region via Vison Tech Solution’s IT infrastructure and services. ZorroSign’s platform is a comprehensive digital signature and digital transaction management solution that includes robust document management capabilities, advanced forms filling functionality, and state-of-the-art document security features.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rajab and his team at Vision Tech,” said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder of ZorroSign. “Their customer service focus and top-quality IT services map well to ZorroSign’s values and data security strengths, and we are eager to see what our combined technology solutions can achieve for companies in the UAE and later into the larger Middle East and North Africa region and Europe.”

ZorroSign was founded to advance technology and sustainability towards helping customers adopt sustainable practices and securely transform paper-based workflows into digital workflows. This conscientious approach to operations helps decrease costs, lower resource consumption, reduce data errors, and increase productivity. Businesses, educational institutions, financial organisations, governments, IT firms, legal service providers, real estate companies, and others use ZorroSign to privately and securely manage their digital transactions.

“Vision Tech aspires to be a global leader in Information Technology, driving technological advancements and delivering sustainable solutions that improve the lives of people around the world,” added Vision Tech Solutions CEO Rajab Virani. “ZorroSign is an ideal technology partner for us that brings a practical, scalable blockchain solution to data security and digital signatures with an overarching commitment to sustainability.”

Safeguarding the security and privacy of customers’ data is ZorroSign’s topmost priority. The company is committed to ensuring that its advanced data protection measures are always at the forefront of its operations so customers can have complete confidence and trust in its services.

ZorroSign today has an extensive customer base for its data security and digital signature solutions built on blockchain in the GCC, India, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Canada. The technology company is aggressively expanding into European markets and seeking new strategic alliances across the EU and UK in 2023.

About Vision Tech Solutions

Vision Tech Solutions DMCC specialises in providing companies with bespoke IT technical services, consultancies, infrastructure, and support. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Vision Tech Solutions unites a qualified and experienced technical and management team, whose collective experience in the IT industry spans several decades, to deliver the most proper technical applications for transformation to blockchain technologies with emphasis on the economic return. A strong research and development team working on futuristic technologies contribute to the company’s success in providing leading-edge technologies to its clients. To learn more visit visiontechsolutions.com

About ZorroSign

ZorroSign, Inc. uses blockchain for superior data privacy and security. Governments, businesses, organisations and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign to safeguard their digital documents and to provide an immutable chain of custody for their digital transactions. The company’s data security platform integrates multiple blockchains (Hyperledger Fabric and Provenance Blockchain), digital signatures, automated compliance, AI/ML form completion, document storage, patented fraud detection, user authentication and document verification, identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), and so much more. When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Block It Down! To learn more visit zorrosign.com

