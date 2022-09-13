Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ZOOM, UAE’s leading home-grown convenience store chain, today announced its partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the leading non-profit organization in the United Arab Emirates, to extend its support for the Rethink Plastic Campaign.

In line with its endeavour to raise awareness towards banning the usage of single-use plastic bags, ZOOM has partnered with Emirates Nature–WWF’s Rethink Plastic initiative – to promote a more sustainable environment and a greener future.

As part of its support, ZOOM has now introduced reusable bags which are environmentally friendly. Priced from AED 3 dirhams per bag, these Jute bags are 100% biodegradable and recyclable and therefore eco-friendly. Additionally, as per the new government policy, ZOOM will also avail a mandatory charge of 25 fils per plastic bag from customers to remind them about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment and thereby encourage them to switch to alternative reusable bags. A percentage of the proceeds will go towards protecting the UAE’s wildlife and environment, in partnership with Emirates Nature–WWF.

“Single-use plastics such as shopping bags has a damaging impact on the UAE’s environment, which in result affects our food and water security. It is more important than ever for corporates to take action in eliminating avoidable plastic waste, and in order to do so, we need to enforce positive behaviour change. Corporates have the influence to shift the mindset of their consumers at great scale by encouraging customers to consume single-use plastics with more intention while also supporting our programmes which is a two-fold advance towards a green, sustainable future”, said Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, Laila Mostafa Abdullatif.

Taleb Al Saleh - Director of Marketing, said: “ZOOM is committed towards forging long standing collaborations and CSR partnerships that focus on three primary components to achieve social, environmental, and economic wellbeing. We are proud to partner with Emirates Nature–WWF’s Rethink Plastic initiative – in line with UAE’s vision to become a sustainable destination. As part of our support, we are encouraging customers in the UAE to use environmentally friendly bags instead of single-use plastic bags and contribute towards protecting our environment and wildlife.”

In 2019, 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic were produced in the UAE only. 11 billion plastic bags are consumed yearly which is equivalent to 1,184 plastic bags per person per year in the UAE while the global average is 307 plastic bags per person per year. The 11 billion plastic bags used in the UAE will take 1,000 years to degrade. A recent study also showed that plastic materials were found in 80% of dead hawksbill turtles in Abu Dhabi while plastic bags are responsible for the death of 1 million birds every year.

Launched in 2009, ZOOM has become part of everyday life for the UAE residents, offering access to a wide range of products on-the-go. ZOOM has a variety of formats ranging from service station C-stores to mini-marts and stores on the Metro network as well as large scale standalone supermarkets in several residential communities and high-end locations, such as Burj Khalifa.

About ZOOM:

ZOOM is the leading home-grown convenience store operator in the UAE. Over the past 27 years, ZOOM stores have evolved; providing customers with excellent amenities and services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. ZOOM stores offer a wide-range of products from local and international brands. With more than 253 outlets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, ZOOM outlets have presence across Service Stations, Metro Stations and Commercial / Residential neighbourhoods. ZOOM has outlets in high-end destinations such as Burj Khalifa, ROVE Hotels, Sofitel Dubai Downtown and Burj Al Salam. ZOOM has been named the ‘UAE Superbrand’ for the fifth consecutive year and was recognised in 2016 for the ‘Best International Design’ by Convenience Store News.

About EMIRATES NATURE-WWF:

Emirates Nature-WWF is a non-profit organisation established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency‒Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates. For two decades, Emirates Nature–WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organisations. As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.

