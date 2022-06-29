We are happy to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with Shopini, a leading Iraqi company in retail, e-commerce, shipping, supply chain, and food delivery. The company has one of the major online marketplaces in Iraq with over one million downloads, a network of offline stores in 16 of 18 Iraqi governorates, with the biggest hypermarket in Al Basra (Basra Center) as well as several retail Shopini Stores across the country.

This partnership has allowed us to integrate our ZoodPay BNPL payment solution on the Shopini marketplace as well as in the Basra Center and Shopini Stores where customers can now shop and pay in 4 ZoodPay installments with 0% interest and no hidden fees.​

When shopping on the Shopini marketplace, customers need to select ZoodPay as a payment option at checkout, enter the needed information and receive instant confirmation. A process made easy through the seamless integration of the ZoodPay API on Shopini's payment platform.

When shopping in Shopini stores, customers need to apply for a shopping limit on the ZoodPay app, select their purchases, scan a QR code at the cashier, approve the payment plan, and enjoy shopping.

