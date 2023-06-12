Dubai, UAE: Leveraging the continued success of the Abraham Accords, technology giant Zoho, in collaboration with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce and with the support of the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai, announced an economic cooperation agreement with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the collaboration, partner companies with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce will receive complimentary access up to 1 year of Zoho's 55+ cloud-based business applications and its industry expertise. The company has more than 90 million users spread across 150+ countries, including UAE and Israel, and its total revenue crossed a billion dollars last year.

"We are excited to partner with the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai and the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, and keen to invest in the Israeli business ecosystem,” said Premanand Velumani, Regional Manager of Zoho Middle East and Africa. "As part of our transnational localism strategy, wherein we stay locally rooted while being globally connected, we support development of local business ecosystems and communities. Israel is one of the countries with the highest value per customer in the Middle East for Zoho, and we are committed to serving the local businesses there."

Applauding the cooperation agreement, Consul General of the State of Israel in Dubai HE Liron Zaslansky said, “The Abraham Accords have paved the way to fruitful synergies and economic partnerships between Israel and its regional allies. We view Dubai and the UAE as a central connecting point for new markets and prospects, particularly for Israel’s expertise in the technology and innovation sector. We congratulate Zoho and the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce on their collaboration, it is an important milestone, and we are confident that this is only the beginning of many beneficial alliances.”

The agreement aims to add value to the Chamber’s vast experience in identifying and creating business opportunities for the benefit of its members and partners.

Anat Bernstein Reich, President of Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce commented "It is an opportune time for Israel and India to leverage our friendship with the UAE ecosystem and facilitate more businesses to enter the Israeli market. Zoho, being a foremost brand in India, is leading the way in fostering these valuable alliances and gateway opportunities for our members. We welcome them and are very happy with the collaboration set between our Chamber and Zoho."

About the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai:

The Consulate General of Israel in Dubai serves as a vital link between Israel and the UAE, fostering cooperation, friendship, and cultural exchange between both nations. Committed to promoting innovation and collaboration, the Consulate General plays a pivotal role in advancing technological partnerships and establishing strong bilateral ties.

About the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce

The Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce was established in 1984. It promotes commercial relations between Israel and Asia and works closely with its sister organizations throughout Asia in order to enhance bilateral trade between the countries. The Chamber is a nonprofit organization that cooperates closely with its founders, which include Israel’s Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs as well as Israel’s leading economic organizations.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com.

Additional Information:

Zoho has partnered with various organisations, such as the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Culture, to make enterprise technology available to businesses. Since 2020, Zoho has helped over 3500 UAE based SMEs gain access to its cloud technology through various partnerships, investing Dhs20m in wallet credits. It also invested Dhs4.5m in upskilling initiatives for imparting digital literacy to over 200 students and more than 300 companies.