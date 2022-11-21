Dubai, UAE: Zofeur, the world's first on-demand, pay-per-minute, chauffeur service platform, today launches its first business-to-business on-demand driver service. Zofeur’s B2B tool allows service providers in the automotive industry to seamlessly integrate its own systems with Zofeur to book on-demand drivers using a pay per use model.

Zofeur is known for its consumer, on-demand drivers, available in under 20 minutes, anywhere in Dubai.

Bunty Monani, CEO & Founder at Zofeur said: “Our newly launched service has attracted interest from hundreds of businesses already, going to prove our theory on the need to satisfy Dubai’s on-demand service model. Our B2B offering is set to supply businesses from gas station chains, major car rental and reseller companies through to garages and workshops. Partners who utilise our B2B platform will be able to provide free pick up and drop off services to its clients. Also, they get free marketing on Zofeur’s mobile app to reach our thousands of customers.”

Ishrath Hasmin, COO & Co-founder at Zofeur said, “Providing the industry with flexible drivers on demand, will serve to save costs and scale core activity without the hassle of hiring full-time drivers and wasting resources. Our systems will provide equal opportunities to small and big players, in the automotive industry, with additional features like one-click invoicing to collect money without any hassle from their clients, a free CRM, customers’ car service history and much more.”

The all-in-one platform plans to target 10,000 automotive service partners across the region over the next quarter. There is also a plan to add ancillary car-related services, starting with recovery trucks.

About Zofeur:

First launched in July 2020, Zofeur is a Dubai-based start-up founded by two friends, Bunty Monani and Ishrath Hasmin. Zofeur is the world’s first, pay-per-minute, chauffeur service, now available in Dubai, UAE. The platform offers personal chauffeurs with no minimum usage commitment.

Zofeur can be used to drop your personal car to and from its service location, to drive you to any location in your own vehicle, to drop your kids to and from school and many more. Zofeur offers hassle-free solutions to maximize the use of your personal car. Through the application, you can also remotely track your car.