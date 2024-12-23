MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR) Dubai’s leading beverage retailer and food and beverage provider has partnered with Zofeur, the region’s instant chauffeur service provider, in a groundbreaking collaboration to ensure responsible and safe driving. This partnership brings together two home-grown companies united by a shared vision of creating safer roads while offering unmatched convenience to customers.

Redefining Road Safety and Convenience

The collaboration sets a new benchmark for responsible and enjoyable experiences by placing an unwavering emphasis on road safety at every step. Key highlights of the partnership include:

Exclusive offers for MMI & ELR customers: As part of this partnership, MMI & ELR customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits when booking Zofeur services using a special promo code, enhancing their overall experience. Last-minute safety solutions: Zofeur’s pay-per-minute service ensures a professional driver is just minutes away, providing a reliable option for customers to return home safely and responsibly after celebrations, underscoring the importance of safety during every ride. Shared values of excellence: Both Zofeur and MMI & ELR aim to make life simpler and safer for their customers, setting a new standard for responsible consumption and transportation.

Leadership Statements:

Bunty Monani, Founder and CEO of Zofeur, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with MMI & ELR, a company that shares our values of responsibility, excellence and innovation. Together, we’re enabling customers to enjoy their experiences without compromising on safety or convenience. Zofeur as a brand is all about safety, and this partnership represents a major milestone in our mission to make professional driver services accessible to everyone.”

Tyrone Reid, Group CEO of MMI & ELR, emphasised the collaboration’s significance: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled experiences. By joining forces with Zofeur, we’re not only enhancing our offerings but also reinforcing our unwavering dedication to our customer’s safety.”

About Zofeur:

Zofeur is the world’s first on-demand platform created to meet all car-related needs with unmatched convenience. A wide range of services are provided, mainly chauffeur-on-demand, in just 10 minutes. As a lifestyle platform, Zofeur caters to those who prioritize time, money, and comfort while ensuring the highest quality of service. With a mission to make chauffeur services more accessible, Zofeur is transforming luxury solutions into everyday essentials. With a strong focus on safety, supported by reliability and convenience, Zofeur has rapidly become the preferred choice for individuals seeking flexible and professional driver solutions.

About Emirates Leisure Retail:

Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), a subsidiary of the prestigious Emirates Group, manages a diverse portfolio of restaurants, cafes, and bars across the Middle East, Australia, Asia, USA, and East Africa. With over 300 outlets, including 90+ within 21 airports, ELR excels in revenue generation, operational excellence, and guest experiences. Its unique models blend global brands and bespoke concepts

About Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI)

Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI) is a leading multi-territory, multi-category, and multi-route-to-market retail and marketing organization, partnering with the world's most prestigious and beloved wine, spirits, champagne, and beer brands.

Headquartered in Dubai for over 100 years, MMI operates across 42 countries spanning South and East Africa, the Gulf & Middle East, Southern Europe, the Indian Ocean, and Southeast Asia. With a steadfast commitment to excellence at every touchpoint, MMI excels in bringing brands to life through impactful and innovative brand-building strategies across markets, channels, and territories. Notable innovations include the award-winning Le Clos Finest Wines and Luxury Spirits retail concept.

For more information about this partnership, visit www.zofeur.com or www.mmidubai.com, www.emiratesleisureretail.com

Media Contacts:

For Zofeur: Media Team

media@zofeur.com

For MMI & ELR: Manjot Riyait

manjotr@mmi.ae