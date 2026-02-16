ZIWO provides a cloud-native Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform purpose-built for MENA, enabling enterprises to manage voice, messaging, and digital customer interactions through a unified system

Dubai, UAE / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ZIWO (www.ziwo.io), an Arabic-first, AI-powered cloud contact center platform purpose-built for the Middle East, has secured a strategic growth credit investment from the Amplify Growth Fund, managed by Ajeej Capital (DIFC) Limited. The investment builds on a period of strong enterprise adoption and will support ZIWO’s continued expansion across the GCC, amid rising demand for AI-driven customer communication and automation.

ZIWO will use the funding to scale its presence across more than 10 countries in MENA, one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for enterprise digital transformation. The company plans to deepen regional partnerships and integrations, enabling organizations to adopt advanced AI automation and intelligence to manage high-volume customer interactions more efficiently.

ZIWO has experienced strong regional adoption of its cloud-native Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, now serving more than 1,000 customers across over 20 industries. The platform delivers enterprise-grade capabilities including real-time voice intelligence, automated quality assurance, predictive analytics, and multilingual generative AI — supporting multiple Arabic dialects alongside English and French — designed for complex, high-volume contact center environments.

“Across the Middle East, organizations are accelerating digital transformation at an unprecedented pace. From the beginning, ZIWO has focused on building Arabic-first AI and cloud technologies designed specifically for the operational realities of the region. Amplify Growth Fund’s investment will allow us to accelerate innovation in voice AI and intelligence, while continuing to deliver a secure, scalable, and locally compliant platform for our customers,” said Renaud de Gonfreville, Co-Founder and CEO of ZIWO.

“The Amplify Growth Fund is partnering with ZIWO as the company accelerates its expansion across MENA. ZIWO has demonstrated strong traction, a highly scalable platform, and a deep understanding of regional regulatory and operational requirements. We believe these strengths position the company to build a leading presence in AI-enabled, cloud-based customer communications across the region.” said Sharaf Sharaf, Fund Head for the Amplify Growth Fund at Ajeej Capital.

As the MENA digital economy continues to evolve, ZIWO is leveraging its regional presence, scalable technology platform, and AI-driven capabilities to expand adoption and support organizations transitioning to intelligent, cloud-based customer communications.

About Ziwo

ZIWO is an Arabic-first, AI-powered cloud contact center platform designed for the Middle East. Built on a cloud-native architecture with advanced automation, voice intelligence, and multilingual AI capabilities, ZIWO enables enterprises across industries to manage customer communications efficiently while meeting local regulatory and operational requirements across MENA.

About The Amplify Growth Fund

The Amplify Growth Fund is a private debt fund that provides debt capital to technology driven businesses in the GCC region and beyond. The Amplify Growth Fund is a DIFC domiciled and DFSA registered fund, launched in 2024. It is managed by Ajeej Capital (DIFC) Limited the “Manager” and is advised by Nuwa Capital the “Advisor”.

About Ajeej Capital

Founded in 2007, Ajeej Capital is one of the Middle East’s longest-standing independent, management-owned institutional investors. Headquartered in the DIFC with offices in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, the firm was established to drive the evolution of MENA capital markets through a leading specialized investment platform. Ajeej Capital is regulated by the DFSA in the DIFC and FSRA in the ADGM.

Both the Manager and the Advisor are DIFC domiciled and DFSA regulated firms. For more information, visit www.amplifygrowth.partners or www.ajeej.com