ZIRA, a pioneering force in the telecom industry for business support systems, has announced the establishment of its new company and office in Riyadh. With over 27 years of industry expertise and a constant commitment to innovation, ZIRA is expanding its international footprint into the heart of the Middle East, solidifying its presence in Saudi Arabia as a strategic move in its global expansion strategy.

The new venture represents a significant milestone for ZIRA, underlining the company’s unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge telecommunications solutions and services to the Saudi Arabian market. This expansion signifies ZIRA’s deep-rooted commitment to fostering stronger relationships with customers and partners in the region, catering to the evolving needs of the telecommunications sector.

ZIRA, headquartered in Bosnia and Herzegovina and with established offices in the UAE, the Netherlands, Croatia, Türkiye, and the US, has continually demonstrated excellence in providing innovative technology solutions that empower communication service providers worldwide. The expansion into Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in the company’s history, showcasing its relentless pursuit of global growth and market leadership.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which represents a significant step in our global expansion strategy,” said Emir Bukvic, CEO at ZIRA. “This strategic move reinforces our commitment to serving our valued customers and partners in Saudi Arabia while enhancing our presence in the dynamic Middle Eastern market. We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and look forward to fostering stronger relationships while delivering innovative business support systems.”

ZIRA’s expansion into Saudi Arabia reflects the company’s dedication to driving technological advancements and creating transformative solutions that empower telecommunications businesses worldwide. The establishment of the Riyadh office cements ZIRA’s position as a front-runner in the industry, committed to delivering industry-leading award-winning solutions for its customers.