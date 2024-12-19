Zid announced launch of AI-powered marketing solutions and partnerships with global platforms TikTok, Amazon and Snapchat.

Unveiled unified, end-to-end logistics dashboard for local and cross-border sales.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Zid, Saudi Arabia's leading commerce enablement platform, has unveiled ‘Total Commerce’ - a unified ecosystem redefining digital retail - at Ripple 2024, the Company’s flagship event held at JAX District in Diriyah, Riyadh.

The event is a milestone for retail innovation in the Kingdom and across the region, and was attended by a distinguished audience of over 1,000 from across the retail ecosystem including government officials, retail leaders, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs.

‘Total Commerce’ unites every aspect of modern retail into one seamless ecosystem, enabling merchants to sell across multiple channels and deliver products to customers effortlessly. A single dashboard enables businesses to manage e-commerce stores, social media sales, and physical outlets, gaining full visibility and control over their online and offline operations. It creates new opportunities for merchants to expand across local, regional and international markets.

Sultan AlAsmi, CEO and Co-founder of Zid, commented:

“Total Commerce empowers every entrepreneur with the tools they need to thrive. By uniting operations, marketing and logistics; and simplifying and streamlining the entire retail ecosystem - we are setting a new standard for commerce in the region. Every solution we offer is designed to multiply the critical 'moments of truth' that drive business growth."

Ripple 2024 underscored Zid’s pivotal role in shaping the future of retail. Merchant success stories demonstrated the tangible impact of Zid’s platform on business growth. With Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market projected to reach SAR 82.5 billion by 2027, Zid’s ‘Total Commerce’ reaffirms the company’s role in leading this transformation.

Ripple 2024 showcased Zid’s AI-powered marketing dashboard where businesses can design, launch, and optimize targeted campaigns across major platforms. Zid’s integration with Snapchat gives merchants access to enterprise-grade tools that enhance engagement and sales. Additional integrations with TikTok Shop and Amazon Marketplace give merchants unprecedented, seamless access to global audiences.

Predictive analytics capabilities enabling merchants to anticipate market trends and refine their offerings were also introduced, further reflecting Zid’s commitment to equipping merchants with cutting-edge solutions for success in a competitive retail world.

Zid also unveiled its unified logistics dashboard. The tool simplifies inventory management, shipment tracking, and order fulfillment for local and cross-border sales. The enhanced features ensure seamless delivery experiences, help merchants consistently meet customer expectations and allow merchants to expand market reach without compromising efficiency.

Mazen AlDarrab, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zid, added:

“Ripple 2024 demonstrated how we are shattering the traditional barriers in commerce. When you give merchants the right tools, the right support, and the right ecosystem, they become unstoppable. This underlines our commitment to creating that environment where every entrepreneur can compete and win.”

With its robust suite of solutions and alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Zid continues to redefine commerce, fostering a thriving ecosystem for merchants and consumers alike.