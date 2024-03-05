Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Zenith Technologies, a global leader in innovative, game-changer technologies in the Homeland Security space, is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated World Police Summit 2024, scheduled to take place from March 5th to 7th at Dubai World Trade Centre. As a long-term partner of Dubai Police, Zenith will be exhibiting their world-class technological innovations such as the AE EagleEye, and CEO, Russell Hammad will be delivering a keynote speech on Intelligent Policing and the Future of Patrols at the esteemed event. The summit, hosted by the esteemed Dubai Police, will bring together law enforcement agencies, government officials, industry leaders, and experts from over 138 countries to address pressing global security challenges.

As a key participant, Zenith Technologies will be exhibiting at the summit and showcasing its groundbreaking AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol technology. This revolutionary solution, embedded within the Policing Lightbar, integrates AI-powered drones to provide real-time surveillance and situational awareness for law enforcement patrols. Visitors to Zenith's stand will have the opportunity to witness firsthand demonstrations of the AI EagleEye technology and learn about its capabilities in enhancing law enforcement operations. Notably, the predecessor to this innovative technology is already integrated within Dubai Police's fleet and its latest advancements with lightbar embedded AI drone capabilities has garnered further recognition as it becomes an integral component of KSA's new smart fleet, as revealed at the World Defence Show in Riyadh last month.

In addition to its exhibition presence, Zenith Technologies' CEO, Russell Hammad, will be a keynote speaker at the Future Mobility and Road Safety conference, where he will share insights on "Intelligent Policing and the Future of Patrols." Hammad's extensive experience and expertise in law enforcement technology make him a valuable contributor to discussions on the evolving landscape of policing and road safety.

Speaking about Zenith's participation, Russell Hammad expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to collaborate with global law enforcement agencies and industry partners at the summit. "We are honored to be part of the World Police Summit 2024 and to contribute to discussions on advancing law enforcement capabilities," said Hammad. "At Zenith Technologies, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that empower law enforcement agencies to effectively combat emerging threats and ensure the safety and security of communities worldwide."

Zenith Technologies has a longstanding partnership with Dubai Police, spanning over 15 years, during which they have collaborated on numerous technological advancements in law enforcement. The company shares Dubai Police's vision for embracing disruptive technologies and has played a pivotal role in enhancing safety and security in the UAE.

The World Police Summit 2024 promises to be a transformative event, uniting global forces for a safer tomorrow. Zenith Technologies invites attendees to visit their stand to learn more about their innovative solutions and to join Russell Hammad's keynote session to explore the future of intelligent policing.

About Zenith Technologies

Zenith Technologies, an Australian company with an established presence in the United Kingdom and the Middle East since 2008, has evolved to be a globally leading force in transcending the landscape of the physical and cyber security terrain. Zenith has empowered AI-correlated analytics in Law Enforcement; wider Homeland Security and Governmental security apparatus across the Middle East. Zenith is honored to have embraced the ethos and transformative mindset of leading security institutions as the Dubai Police over the past 15 years, who have unequivocally embraced Zenith’s disruptive vision in law enforcement. Zenith Technologies extends its regional progress into the illustrious and digital-age savvy paradigm shift of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other reputed regional players. Zenith has been synonymous with a plethora of technological advancements alongside the likes of Dubai Police, and continues to do so by disrupting its own technologies with reiterations of further world’s first advancements in the Intelligent Patrol and the future of global Policing.

