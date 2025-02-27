Five innovative startups made it to the final round of DHL’s Fast Forward Challenge MEA.

The Fast Forward Challenge is a startup program that supports startups offering solutions that address the needs of future logistics and supply chains in the Middle East and beyond.

The presented solutions ranged from AI-powered HR analytics platforms to solutions bridging the gap between manual labor and automation and fully automated robots and vehicles for intralogistics and mid- and last-mile deliveries.

The final and decisive pitch of the five finalists took place during the 4th edition of the annual Investopia summit in Abu Dhabi, where the winner was announced.

Abu-Dhabi/Dubai: Zelostech wins DHL’s Fast Forward Challenge startup program in the Middle East & Africa. The five shortlisted startups of this year’s Fast Forward Challenge presented groundbreaking applications based on AI and automation that have the potential to redefine logistics and workforce efficiency while driving more sustainable supply chains in the MEA region. The innovative solutions ranged from strategic people analytics platforms to a collaborative mobility approach bridging the gap between manual labor and automation to fully automated robots and vehicles for intralogistics, mid- and last-mile deliveries.

“It was such an honor to be among these shortlisted companies who are all pioneers in their specific field. In the end, it was our autonomous delivery solution for urban logistic deliveries that won and that is already deployed in various cities in China and in Singapore. We have 3,000 vehicles on the road and have accumulated nine million kilometers of Level 4-autonomous driving and are eager to enter the UAE and wider GCC market, says Jason Wang, UAE-Country Manager of Zelostech.

The Fast Forward Challenge, now in its fourth edition, is a startup program organized by the DHL Middle East & Africa Innovation Center together with strategic partners. It supports startups that offer innovative solutions to meet the future needs of logistics and supply chains.

“Congratulations to the winner Zelostech. I am certain they will make a major difference towards shaping the future of logistics and I am very much looking forward to our collaboration,” says Irina Albanese, Head of Innovation, Middle East & Africa at DHL. “The candidates this year are really remarkable, especially in terms of the maturity of the startups and the innovative ideas and solutions that were presented. With our Fast Forward Challenge, we offer a platform for startups to showcase their groundbreaking solutions, receive ongoing mentorship, and forge valuable connections with venture capitalists. It is truly an ecosystem of opportunities.”

While some of the presented solutions vary greatly, they have one major thing in common: All five startups provide a solution to address current and future challenges with the world of work evolving.

This year’s program featured startups from around the globe. For the final round, the contestants took the grand stage of the Future 100 Forum during the 4th edition of the annual Investopia Summit in Abu Dhabi. Investopia is a UAE-based platform launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The platform connects the global investment community with opportunities in new economies.

In Abu Dhabi, the five shortlisted companies had to pitch to a panel of 9 prominent judges with a wealth of business expertise in the region, the industry, and beyond. The judges selected the winner, utilizing a set of detailed criteria to guide their decision-making process. The Fast Forward Challenge @ Investopia winner will benefit from extensive support provided by industry experts and consultants, including mentorship, trade license support, extensive media coverage, and a membership to the Ignyte platform to foster their business growth and development. Additionally, Zelostech will receive a Proof of Concept opportunity with DHL or Dubai South for a suitable solution fit.

The Fast Forward Challenge MEA 2025 is organized by DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation in partnership with Investopia, PwC Middle East, Dubai South, Logistics Middle East, the tech startup AHOY and various prominent startup business supporters.

“It was a pleasure to host the final round of DHL’s Fast Forward Challenge during the 4th edition of Investopia. This challenge brought together an outstanding group of innovators and entrepreneurs redefining logistics and supply chain – an industry at the core of the new economy, which is the very essence of Investopia. We were also delighted to have DHL as one of Investopia’s Contributing Partners this year, and I am confident that this marks the beginning of a series of fruitful collaborations in the UAE and beyond,” said David Tabet, Chief Operating Officer of Investopia.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said: “We are proud to be part of such an innovative program that continues to evolve and improve year after year. The logistics industry is ever-changing, and participants are showcasing groundbreaking ideas that promise a strong future for the sector. At Dubai South, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that drive the advancement of logistics, further cementing the emirate’s position as a global logistics hub.”

"We congratulate Zelostech on winning this year's Fast Forward Challenge. As we celebrate our fourth consecutive year partnering with this program, we recognize the strong contributions of startups participating," says Dominik Baumeister, Partner, Global Transport & Logistics Lead, at PwC Middle East. “Innovative solutions are part of PwC Middle East’s strategy, and through this partnership, we have consistently seen real and tangible impact on the logistics landscape. We look forward to continued progress in shaping the industry's transformation in the Middle East.”

“Big congratulations to Zelostech on winning DHL’s Fast Forward Challenge; you made us proud with your innovative approach to logistics. Your startup exemplifies the spirit of transformation that this industry so urgently needs. Initiatives like the Fast Forward Challenge encourage groundbreaking solutions to problems affecting everyday life, a mission we stand behind at AHOY. Every candidate presented a solution that shows their drive to innovate, and AHOY is proud of each and every one of you”, said Jamil Shinawi, Co-founder and CEO of AHOY.

For more information on the Fast Forward Challenge MEA 2025, visit Fast Forward Challenge MEA 2025 Global (dhl.com).

