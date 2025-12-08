Aims to narrow the region’s USD 250 billion SME credit gap through digitised, embedded supply-chain financing

Converts regional supply chains into an investable private-credit asset pool, targeting USD 250 million in assets under management next year, a fivefold increase driven by expanded supplier financing

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Zelo, the UAE’s next-generation private-credit platform and a subsidiary of IHC, today announced that it has secured USD 715 million in capital allocation from IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, to scale its supply chain financing capabilities across the Middle East region.

The allocation marks one of the largest private credit capital allocations in the region’s B2B financing space, enabling Zelo to expand liquidity access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating across core sectors of the economy.

Zelo provides SMEs and mid-market suppliers with financing against receivables owed by government entities, large corporates and major regional businesses. By originating receivables linked to some of the region’s strongest buyers, Zelo is converting Middle Eastern supply chains into a new investable private-credit asset pool, supporting the region’s deeper participation in global institutional private-credit markets.

With the Middle East continuing to face a structural USD 250 billion SME credit gap, driven by extended payment cycles and limited access to working capital, Zelo addresses these constraints by offering near-instant liquidity through invoice financing, enabling suppliers to redeploy trapped working capital into growth initiatives; expanding output, taking on larger contracts, and investing in hiring and capacity building.

The capital allocation will accelerate Zelo’s deployment strategy, with USD 1 billion in gross financing volume targeted for 2026, representing a fivefold increase over current financing volume levels. Its portfolio strategy is anchored by strategic partnerships with institutions such as Emirates Development Bank, Trojan Construction Group and National Marine Dredging Company, strengthening origination channels and enhancing credit quality. The platform operates across high-impact sectors such as oil and gas, construction, infrastructure, healthcare, retail, FMCG, industrial services and marine; segments defined by recurring receivables and strong buyer ecosystems.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing asset classes globally. Our commitment to Zelo signals confidence in the region’s ability to originate institutional-grade receivables and to play a larger role in the global private credit market. This investment enables Zelo to scale its platform and contribute to a more resilient, diversified financial ecosystem in the region.”

Dhanush Arjun, CEO of Zelo, noted: “With this milestone allocation, Zelo will continue expanding across the GCC and building a scalable private credit infrastructure platform rooted in predictable, real-economy assets. The company remains focused on enabling faster, more efficient access to capital for SMEs and suppliers, reinforcing its role as a foundational driver of private credit growth in the region.”

Fully licensed and regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Zelo has been operating since August 2020, building an embedded invoice-to-cash experience within the systems used by major buyers. The platform also offers bank-guarantee solutions to support contractors participating in national infrastructure and development projects.

Zelo’s model aligns with the UAE’s transition toward mandatory e-Invoicing by 2026, which will digitise the country’s invoice ecosystem, allowing private credit tostreamline access to working capital. The capital allocation by IHC enables Zelo to scale its embedded financing infrastructure and deployment engine, strengthening the foundations for a modern private-credit market and supporting the UAE’s emergence as a hub for digitised private credit assets.

About Zelo

Zelo is a private credit platform focused on financing real-economy receivables across the Middle East. Through invoice financing, bank guarantee solutions, and embedded finance products, Zelo provides instant liquidity to SMEs, contractors, and suppliers across government and blue-chip buyer ecosystems. The platform has funded over 12,000 transactions and supported businesses with over USD 225 million in transaction volume, empowering growth across the UAE’s most vital sectors.

www.zelofinance.ai

About IHC

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

