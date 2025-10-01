Dubai, UAE: Zelo, a leading digital financing platform, and Watermelon Ecosystem, the UAE's premier F&B platform, today announced a strategic partnership that will revolutionize cash flow management for food and beverage suppliers. The collaboration provides instant liquidity by financing invoices within 24-48 hours, eliminating the traditional 60–90-day payment wait times that constrain supplier growth.

Solving Critical Cash Flow Challenges

The partnership directly addresses the F&B industry's most persistent challenge: suppliers waiting months for payment while needing immediate cash for operations, inventory, and growth. Through Zelo's automated invoice financing platform, suppliers in Watermelon's network of over 1,000 F&B outlets can now convert unpaid invoices into working capital in just one business day.

"Cash flow is the lifeblood of any F&B supplier," said Dhanush Arjun, co-founder and CEO of Zelo. "Our partnership with Watermelon ensures suppliers never have to choose between taking on new business and maintaining healthy cash flow. They can now say 'yes' to larger orders and invest in growth opportunities immediately."

Streamlined Technology Integration

The solution features seamless integration between Zelo's AI-powered financing platform and Watermelon's comprehensive F&B ecosystem. Suppliers can select invoices for financing with just a few clicks, with funds disbursed within 24-48 hours using a transparent pay-as-you-go pricing model.

"We're creating a more resilient F&B ecosystem," explained Mr. Omar Al Shamsi, CEO of Watermelon Ecosystem. "When our supplier partners have the financial resources they need to succeed, it creates a more stable and reliable supply chain for our entire network."

Key Partnership Benefits

For F&B Suppliers:

Convert invoices to cash in 24-48 hours instead of waiting 60-90 days

Take on larger orders without cash flow constraints

Invest in equipment, inventory, and expansion opportunities

Maintain competitive pricing through improved cash position

For F&B Outlets:

Strengthen supplier relationships through Zelo's payment solutions

Ensure reliable supply chain operations

Access to well-capitalized, growing supplier network

Reduced supply chain disruption risks

Industry Impact and Innovation

The partnership sets a new standard for F&B supply chain financing, combining Zelo's expertise in digital financing with Watermelon's deep industry knowledge. This collaboration demonstrates how targeted fintech solutions can create real value for entire industry ecosystems.

Both companies plan to expand the partnership across additional GCC markets and develop new financial products tailored to F&B industry needs, including equipment financing and supply chain solutions.

Regulatory Excellence and Security

Zelo operates under full regulatory compliance as a licensed entity under the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market. The platform maintains the highest security standards with encrypted transactions and strict data privacy protocols.

About Zelo

Zelo is a digital financing platform operated by Funder AI Technologies Limited, part of the IHC Group. The company has processed over 9,500 transactions and financed more than USD 200 million through its invoice financing and revenue-based financing solutions for SMEs.

About Watermelon Ecosystem

Watermelon Ecosystem is the UAE's leading all-in-one F&B platform, serving over 1,000 outlets with marketplace services, POS systems, financial services, and marketing support. The company maintains strategic partnerships with government agencies and focuses on creating a sustainable food ecosystem.