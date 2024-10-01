Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, will present some of its latest AI-powered solutions at GITEX Global Dubai, 14 - 18 Oct., 2024, in Stand H5-B20, alongside regional channel distribution partners and independent software vendors (ISVs).



Attendees will learn how Zebra empowers every worker across several industry sectors, providing businesses with AI-powered solutions to streamline internal processes, optimise decision-making and enhance customer interactions.



Zebra’s solutions support companies looking to modernise their operations and better equip their front-line workers, making them visible, connected and fully optimised. As a community of innovators, Zebra’s purpose is to create new ways of working to make everyday life better for organisations, their employees, and those they serve.



Last month, Zebra was ranked #51 on Fast Company’s sixth annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, reflecting the company’s commitment to building an innovative culture at every level of the organisation.



“At GITEX, we’ll be showing how AI is powering Zebra’s portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions to digitise and automate workflows in manufacturing, retail, transport and logistics (T&L), healthcare and government,” said Hozefa Saylawala, Director, Middle East, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra helps set the standard when it comes to delivering AI-powered solutions to end-users. For example, we enabled a large, national bakery to reduce its forecast errors by up to 30% using Zebra’s AI-powered Workcloud Demand Intelligence software for demand forecasting and planning. And we’re committed to sharing our expertise and align AI initiatives to industry best practices.”



Zebra’s AI offerings include its Workcloud Workforce Optimisation Suite software which has AI applications for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies, and its Zebra Aurora™ machine vision software with deep learning tools for machine builders and manufacturers in the automotive, food and beverage, electronics and pharmaceutical industries.



Zebra’s booth demonstrations will include radio frequency identification (RFID) and warehouse optimisation solutions, which are critical for business operations. Attendees can interact with the new AI-driven ET65W rugged tablet demonstrated in smart ambulance and law enforcement evidence tracking virtual reality experiences.



The AI-powered Workcloud suite will be shown as part of Zebra’s Modern Store framework, which also includes RFD40 UHF RFID sleds, and point-of-sale solutions including the PS30 personal shopper and MP72 Series multi-plane scanner/scale which can run computer vision applications. Attendees will also see how Zebra’s FS42 fixed industrial scanner with AI-derived optical character recognition (OCR) tools can speed up operations.



Zebra partners joining the stand at GITEX include 42Gears, Axes Software, Bluestar, Celerway, Cleverence, Ingram Micro, Innovent, Jarltech, Loqus, Mantis, Mishipay, Smartway, and Sygic. Zebra’s PartnerConnect programme includes over 10,000 partners in 100+ countries. In the Middle East, around 250 partners serve a broad range of customers with a growing portfolio of solutions across a range of industries including retail, T&L, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy in the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt and the Levant.



Journalists are invited to arrange a visit to the stand to view demonstrations and conduct interviews with Hozefa Saylawala, Director, Middle East, Zebra Technologies:



WHEN: 14 – 18 October 2024

WHERE: GITEX

Stand H5-B20

Dubai World Trade Centre

Sheikh Zayed Rd - Trade Centre - Trade Centre 2, United Arab Emirates



CONTACT:

Jonathan Walsh, WPR, Dubai, +971 50 4588610, jon@wprme.net



ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organisations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimised. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, X and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.