ZāZEN Ivy’s completion date scheduled for Q1 2026*

With an 18-month construction timeline, the project is Vastu-compliant, offering high quality finishes, fitted kitchens and a balance between quality, community and well-being* [1]

Dubai, UAE – ZāZEN Properties, known for its high quality, sustainable and award-winning real estate projects, proudly announces their second project launch in Al Furjan, ZāZEN Ivy. This notable development is poised to set a new standard for community living in Al Furjan, one of Dubai's most dynamic and rapidly evolving neighborhoods. Featuring just 71 units ranging from 717 Sq Ft to 2,200 Sq Ft, ZāZEN Ivy caters to both investors and end-users alike. Scheduled for handover in Q1 2026, the project includes a plethora of amenities and ground-floor retail outlets catering to residents and visitors of Al Furjan. The property has had unprecedented demand with 95% of inventory sold on launch day and limited units remaining.

ZāZEN Ivy stands out with its spacious layouts, premium finishes, modern designs and a focus on spaces that are both beautiful and functional. The development offers a variety of unit types, from standard 1- and 2-bedroom apartments to 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with maid’s rooms, fully fitted kitchens, expansive balconies and terraces. The latter caters to the growing dual-income middle-class, households in Dubai looking for high quality communities. The project additionally offers a range of World Class amenities such as a Temperature Controlled Pool, Resident’s Lounge, Indoor and Outdoor Gym, His/Hers Sauna, BBQ Deck & Entertainment Area, Kids Climbing Wall & Solar Panels.

As the second LEED-certified project from ZāZEN, following the success of ZāZEN Gardens—UAE's first LEED Gold-certified residential building, which was just handed over—ZāZEN Ivy sets a new standard for homes that are built for families to flourish, catering to their well-being and the environment. ZāZEN Gardens sold out within six months of launch, attracting a diverse range of buyers from 20 different nationalities, and showcasing strong demand for high-quality, sustainable living spaces. Original investors and owners in ZāZEN Gardens have enjoyed 25% capital appreciation and over a 40% return on equity invested.

Reflecting the principles of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033[2], ZāZEN Ivy emphasizes abundant natural light and lush outdoor green spaces, contributing to a vibrant and inclusive urban environment and strategy that aims to double green spaces. Additionally, its Vastu-compliant design creates a positive and serene atmosphere, that fosters community growth and well-being.

Strategically located in Al Furjan, ZāZEN Ivy also stands to benefit from the increasing demand driven by major infrastructure projects such as the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport[3] and the Metro expansion by 2040[4]. Just a 7-minute walk from The Gardens metro station, it offers exceptional convenience and high rental demand, further enhanced by its proximity to Ibn Battuta Mall, The Beach JBR, and both airports. This prime location blends convenience, comfort, and strategic investment opportunities, significantly boosting property values in Al Furjan.

Madhav Dhar, Founding Member and COO of ZāZEN Properties, commented, “ZāZEN Ivy represents our vision of redefining urban living through innovative design, high quality finishes, and a commitment to sustainability. This project embodies our belief in creating residences that not only elevate living standards but also integrate seamlessly with how people want to grow in their homes and the vibrant fabric of Dubai's evolving landscape.”

He further added, “Our success is defined not only by our projects like ZāZEN One and ZāZEN Gardens but also by our community of owners, who experience what the brand stands for and advocate for it. With ZāZEN Ivy, we uphold this legacy, ensuring that every detail of the project is thoughtfully curated to create a genuine sense of home while setting a benchmark in this area.”

With its launch, ZāZEN Ivy was met with heightened market interest with 95% of the units sold out in 24 hours, to retail investors and buyers. This performance coincides with a significant quarter-on-quarter increase of 20% in real estate transactions, highlighting the strategic timing of the development in a growing market. ZāZEN Properties continues to be considered the leading sustainable boutique developer, meeting the rising demand for high-quality, modern, community focused living spaces, that align with Dubai’s strategic goals and create positive returns for residents and investors.

Visit https://zazen.ae/ for more information

-Ends-

About ZāZEN Property Development

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has also similarly set a benchmark in the Jumeriah Village area, winning the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at International Property Awards. The ZāZEN brand has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Green Developers and was featured in the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC, 2023-2024 by Construction Week.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai’s residential landscape.’

[1] Date is anticipated, it may change based on site conditions, authority approvals and construction progress

[2] Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033

[3] Al Maktoum International Airport expansion boosts real estate demand

[4] Dubai Metro Expansion Plans 2024