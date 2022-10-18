University currently undertaking pioneering transformation strategy which is equipping students for the jobs of the future.

Dubai: Zayed University has achieved its highest ever ranking in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The University is now ranked in the 501-600 band globally, having risen more than 300 places since 2021.

Commenting on the latest rankings, Dr Michael Allen, Acting Provost and Chief Academic Officer, said: “The THE rankings are the gold standard in higher education classifications and Zayed University’s continued rise up the rankings is deserved recognition of the truly exceptional work the University has undertaken in recent years. Our expanded focus on research has been a major contributor to the rise in rankings and we have ambitious plans to expand these capabilities even further in the future, with a renewed focus on interdisciplinary and applied research. We continue to adopt an innovative approach to transforming our higher education offering. The transformation of our undergraduate degrees has already delivered a 28% increase in learning outcomes for students on the new programs, and will produce a new cohort of supercharged graduates ready to drive the UAE forward over the next 50 years.”

As of August 2022, all undergraduate students enrolling in Zayed University join the new interdisciplinary degree programs, which are taught using best in class active learning techniques. All students also participate in Zayed University’s unique partner challenge program which provide students with an opportunity to work alongside local and international companies giving them the valuable real-world experience needed to thrive in their career. The new degree programs are in line with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan and Projects of the 50 which are focused on improving the education system as part of the Government’s plans to build a stronger and more innovative nation.

The Times Higher Education rankings are released annually and are the only international rankings which judge universities’ performance across the full spectrum of activities. The rankings are based on calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry, and governments. The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income, and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students, and research); and Industry Income (knowledge transfer). Zayed University’s 2023 ranking saw significant rises in four of the five metrics.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to more than 10,500 Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Chair of University’s Board of Trustees, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It embraces innovation and its learning programs adopt best-in-class technology.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

