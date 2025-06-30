New undergraduate and master’s programs in technology launching in the Fall

A university-wide training initiative will begin to equip faculty with practical strategies to integrate AI into their teaching and course design

Abu Dhabi/Dubai, UAE: Zayed University (ZU) has joined more than 90 leading institutions worldwide as a member of the Digital Education Council (DEC) - a global community dedicated to advancing AI literacy, responsible digital transformation, and innovation in education. ـ

ZU is the first university from the UAE to join the DEC, marking a significant milestone in the universities strategic vision to equip students, faculty, and leadership with the tools, mindset, and capabilities needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. The membership builds on ZU’s broader efforts to integrate AI cross the university - including ongoing faculty development, digital pedagogy, and curriculum innovation aligned with the future of work.

Through its participation in the DEC, ZU will engage in working groups, global advisory sessions, and executive briefings, contributing regional perspectives while drawing from global best practices. These insights will directly inform on-campus initiatives, from curriculum design to the student experience.

Starting this summer, ZU will also roll out two key DEC initiatives: the Certificate in AI for Higher Education, designed for faculty and leadership, and the AI Literacy for Students program.

Alongside the new DEC membership, ZU’s College of Technological Innovation (CTI) will launch a new Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems Engineering this Fall. The program will prepare a new generation of engineers to design, build, and manage intelligent systems powered by AI and emerging technologies.

CTI is also introducing two new Master’s programs in Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation and Innovation, responding to growing national and global demand for advanced digital skills and specialized expertise.

To ensure that all students, across every college and program, develop foundational knowledge in AI and emerging digital tools, ZU is undertaking a university-wide faculty training initiative. This will equip faculty with practical strategies to embed AI into course design and teaching practices - ensuring every graduate benefits from exposure to AI.

“Integrating artificial intelligence across our work is vital to building digital fluency at Zayed University,” said Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University. “Joining the DEC allows us to both contribute to and benefit from a global network of education leaders. But ultimately, the real impact lies in how we bring those insights to life - in our classrooms, in our programs, and in how we prepare students for the world ahead.”

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress from its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.