Sultan Bin Tahnoon pays tribute to the UAE’s Frontline Heroes on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, has paid tribute to the Frontline Heroes of the UAE on Zayed Humanitarian Day (April 10th).

In his statement on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which this year corresponds with the blessed month of Ramadan, H.E said: “Zayed Humanitarian Day is a celebration of the authentic values that the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, instilled in the hearts and minds of the people of the UAE.”

He added: “Sheikh Zayed is an authentic symbol of the values of benevolence, giving, and mercy, and his humanitarian and charitable work extended to include people in need in various parts of the world.”

“On this important day, we recall with loyalty and pride the human values that were established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made the values of giving, compassion, and extending a helping hand an approach the country has adopted since its founding in 1971, and these values are now instilled among the people of the UAE.”

“Sheikh Zayed's principles and vision constitute the basis from which the UAE responds to humanitarian work in various circumstances," noting that this emerged in the UAE’s humanitarian effort during the Covid-19 pandemic, in solidarity with countries around the world.

H.E pointed out that Frontline Heroes in the country embody the values of Sheikh Zayed through their efforts, giving and cooperation in providing service and aid to others in their humanitarian role preserving the health and safety of society.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said that the Frontline Heroes, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, rescuers and technicians, set wonderful examples of humanitarian giving that was established by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed.

This was evident when they responded to the call of other humanitarian efforts during Operation "Gallant Knight 2" that helped the victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey in February 2023. They were among the first to participate in the relief of those affected by this humanitarian catastrophe.

H.E stressed that the Frontline Heroes Office continues its humanitarian mission inside and outside the UAE to support the Frontline Heroes to extend a helping hand to everyone without exception.