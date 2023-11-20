Dubai: Zajel makes its mark in the world of global logistics summit, with its participation in this year’s edition of the “Global Freight Summit” - an international scale event seeking to enhance worldwide logistics operations.

Under DF Alliance, the Global Freight Summit 2023 is one of the world’s most vital global supply chain and freight events of the year. The Summit is DPs vision to create a platform for various industry leaders to converge and enable various dialogues to meet the pressing challenges and pressures of the industry and come up with innovative solutions for forward growth.

Zajel’s participation showcases the company’s drive to showcase its level of expertise and professionalism as freight forwarders Moreover, this also highlights their commitment to growth through various global and local partnerships - one that seek to enhance logistic supply chains across all sectors, to enhance operations and services.

The freight forwarding department was launched earlier this year, as part of their service expansion plan - Business Development Manager, Shaher Abu Hammor adds, “Zajel has taken strong strides in establishing a solid freight forwarding department, headed by some of the most trusted names in the industry - our participation is key in helping us build connections and global market presence, which will in turn help streamlining our operations regionally and internationally”.

The company continues to improve its services through various partnerships and event participations, as part of their dedication to improve operations and services, internally and externally.

-Ends-

About Zajel Logistics

Zajel is a leading homegrown logistics firm based in the United Arab Emirates. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and a commitment to delivering top-notch logistics solutions, Zajel has rapidly become a key player in the industry. The company is dedicated to embracing technology and contributing to the UAE's digital transformation agenda. Visithttps://www.zajel.com for more information.

For Media Inquiries:

Xenia Sofronova

xenia@grechkamedia.com