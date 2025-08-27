AI-driven threat detection, automated response and regional compliance built for cloud and hybrid envirnoments

Dubai — ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has officially launched its AI SecOps managed security service, an AI-powered cybersecurity offering designed to deliver always-on protection across cloud and hybrid environments, aligned built around regional compliance and data sovereignty mandates.

ZainTECH’s AI SecOps service is now available to organizations across the MENA region, supported by Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in the UAE, KSA, and Jordan, with a rapidly expanding footprint into other regional markets including Kuwait and Bahrain. As one of the few providers with a regional SOC footprint, ZainTECH delivers localized services with client data and logs handled entirely within the region, ensuring compliance, security, operational transparency, and trust.

Designed to support enterprises of all sizes and maturity levels, the offering delivers fully managed, end-to-end security operations through a SaaS-based model that eliminates infrastructure overhead and provides cost clarity with no hidden charges. It combines real-time threat detection, continuous vulnerability assessment, advanced threat hunting, automated patch management, and endpoint detection and response into a unified solution. Onboarding is fast and seamless, with clients able to deploy and begin securing environments in 10 days.

The service is already actively serving clients across the region and different sectors including insurance, fintech, healthcare, exchange, retail, and hospitality. The offering integrates seamlessly with existing environments to reduce complexity, maximize current licensing investments, and maximize current licensing investments.

"Today’s threat landscape demands more than reactive defense," said Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH. "With our AI-powered Managed SecOps, we’re helping clients across the region stay ahead of evolving risks through smarter, faster, and sovereign cybersecurity. This launch is a milestone in making advanced security accessible to all organizations, regardless of size, while maintaining cost efficiency, compliance, and operational resilience."

The platform integrates with a wide range of SIEM and IT operations platforms, ensuring intelligent workflows, automated response, and flexibility across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments, all delivered through a sovereign, regional SaaS model.

This strategic move strengthens ZainTECH’s leadership in cybersecurity-as-a-service across the Middle East and Africa. It reinforces the company’s AI-first strategy and supports its broader vision to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready services that empower clients to confidently navigate their digital transformation journeys.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com