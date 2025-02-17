Advanced capabilities position ZainTECH as a regional hub for cybersecurity excellence

Riyadh – KSA: ZainTECH, the digital solutions arm of Zain Group, has joined a global elite of trusted cybersecurity providers by securing CREST accreditation for its Security Operations Centre (SOC) services in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. This accomplishment will empower ZainTECH to provide businesses with scalable, efficient, and regulatory-compliant cybersecurity solutions, backed by skilled professionals with globally recognized certifications.

CREST, a globally recognized non-profit, upholds rigorous evaluation and standards for cybersecurity quality and reliability of SOC elements, including compliance with ISO27001/9001, robust incident response, effective monitoring, and operational hygiene.

This achievement makes ZainTECH the first organization to earn CREST SOC accreditation in Jordan while also securing it in Saudi Arabia. This milestone solidifies both countries' position as a hub for cybersecurity excellence and paves the way for ZainTECH to expand these advanced capabilities across its Middle East footprint. Enterprise customers benefit from enhanced protection, operational efficiency, and cutting-edge expertise against evolving threats.

This accreditation represents the first step in ZainTECH’s strategy to achieve CREST recognition across all its SOCs, ensuring world-class cybersecurity standards regionally. It reflects ZainTECH’s dedication to continuous improvement and customer trust.

The foundational expertise of ZainTECH’s subsidiary STS played a critical role in meeting CREST’s stringent criteria, showcasing ZainTECH’s ability to achieve global recognition by leveraging technical and operational excellence.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, stated: "Achieving CREST SOC accreditation underscores our commitment to cybersecurity excellence, protecting our clients, and driving advancements across all markets we serve. It also complements the many other leading-edge digital transformation and managed ICT solutions we offer enterprise and government customers in the MENA region."

Sebastian Madden, Chief Product Officer at CREST, stated; “By obtaining the gold standard of SOC accreditation from CREST, ZainTECH has demonstrated effective planning, management, and oversight of SOC operations to support consistent and reliable service delivery. The accreditation provides assurance to ZainTECH’s clients and government regulators around the world of ZainTECH’s maturity across all aspects of SOC operations, governance, and customer alignment.”

As cyber threats grow increasingly complex, ZainTECH’s accreditation reaffirms its role as a trusted partner in digital transformation, delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions while maintaining the highest standards of excellence.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com

About CREST

CREST is an international not-for-profit, representing the global cyber security industry. Its mission is to build capacity, capability, consistency and collaboration in the global cyber security industry through services that nurture, measure and enhance the performance of individuals and organisations.

CREST has accredited over 420 member companies, operating across dozens of countries, and certifies thousands of professionals, worldwide. It works with governments, regulators, academia, training partners, professional bodies and other stakeholders around the world to build industry awareness and understanding, and provide market opportunities.

CREST members undergo a rigorous quality assurance process and employ competent professionals. Organisations buying their cyber security services from CREST members can do so with confidence.

To find out more, visit their website at www.crest-approved.org