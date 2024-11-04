Dubai, UAE – ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, and Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, have announced a strategic regional partnership at GITEX 2024, designed to empower enterprises and government entities to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

ZainTECH and Nutanix are committed to accelerating cloud adoption by delivering modernized infrastructure solutions that seamlessly integrate on-premise and cloud environments. This partnership will enable organizations to efficiently distribute workloads across hybrid cloud platforms, ensuring a smooth and scalable transition to the cloud. By providing cloud-ready infrastructure, enterprises and government entities can optimize performance, reduce complexity, and enhance operational agility, making their digital transformation journey more streamlined and future-proof.

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: “Our collaboration with Nutanix strengthens ZainTECH’s commitment to accelerating time to value from technology investments for our clients. Together, we are empowering enterprises and government institutions to adopt cloud-native solutions, harness automation, and benefit from hybrid cloud capabilities to drive efficiency and innovation. By simplifying their IT operations and reducing overall costs, we are advancing their digital agendas while fostering sustainability and long-term growth.”

The joint initiative between ZainTECH and Nutanix will emphasize the importance of automation, hybrid cloud architecture, and security, enabling organizations to smoothly transition to modern IT infrastructures while maintaining robust security measures. This partnership highlights the shared vision of both companies to enable seamless scalability and flexibility in cloud adoption, aligning with the growing needs of enterprises and governments in the region.

Tamer Riyal, Senior Sales Manager, North Gulf, at Nutanix said: “We are excited to collaborate with ZainTECH in driving digital transformation across the region. By combining Nutanix’s advanced multi-cloud solutions with ZainTECH’s strong market presence, we can help organizations navigate the complexities of their cloud journeys, simplifying operations and reducing the total cost of ownership. This partnership is key to enabling private and public enterprises to unlock innovation, agility, and growth in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.”

Through this partnership, ZainTECH and Nutanix are delivering the foundation for a flexible and future-proof IT infrastructure, empowering organizations to meet their digital transformation goals while advancing a more resilient and sustainable digital economy.

By leveraging Nutanix’s cutting-edge multi-cloud solutions, the partnership will simplify IT operations, reduce costs, and drive cloud adoption, enabling a seamless and scalable approach to modern infrastructure.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.