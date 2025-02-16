Dubai – ZainTECH, the regional integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, and Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, have entered a strategic partnership to deliver advanced cybersecurity operations to businesses across the Middle East. This collaboration brings together Fortinet’s cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and ZainTECH’s proven regional expertise and customer centric approach to address the growing demand for robust and proactive cyber protection in today’s continuously evolving digital landscape.

Together, the two companies will reinforce ZainTECH’s cyber resilience services, powered by Fortinet’s industry-leading Security Operations Platform. ZainTECH has made significant investments in building advanced capabilities, including upskilling its teams with the expertise needed to deliver these services to market, ensuring businesses can effectively detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats in real time.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH stated, “By integrating Fortinet’s innovative technology with our tailored approach and technical expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver comprehensive and reliable cybersecurity solutions to our clients, empowering them to safeguard their operations while enabling growth and innovation”

Alain Penel, Vice President of Sales, Middle East, Turkey & CIS, Fortinet, added, “This collaboration with ZainTECH will provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive securely. By joining forces, we are empowering organizations to navigate today’s complex cybersecurity landscape while accelerating their digital transformation journeys.”

The strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving cybersecurity resilience for organizations of all sizes and sectors in the Middle East. Ends -

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com