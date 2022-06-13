Empowers Zain to offer future mobile technologies.

In collaboration with Mavenir and Masiya, Open interface and Software based RAN technology will encourage Zain to capitalize on cloud infrastructure offerings and bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) based networks to the forefront

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Zain, a leading mobile voice and data services operator in seven Middle Eastern and African markets, announces it has successfully completed the first live trial in the region of Open and Virtual Radio Access Network (Open cRAN) in Kuwait.

This innovative achievement enhances Zain Kuwait’s position on the global ICT map, and was implemented in collaboration with both Mavenir, a leading network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, and with Masiya, a leading system integrator in the Middle East.

This successful live trial in Kuwait follows Zain Group’s key contribution to the OpenRAN support MOU in 2021 with other leading regional mobile operators driving innovation across the Middle East.

Mavenir, in partnership with Masiya, Intel and Dell successfully deployed Mavenir Radios Units (RU), fully containerised Distributed Units (DUs) and Central Units (CUs) software on Mavenir’s Webscale Platform (MWP) acting as a CaaS / PaaS layer running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware from Intel and Dell.

Nawaf Al Gharabally, Zain Group & Zain Kuwait Chief Technology Officer said, “As a pioneer of mobile telecommunications playing a leading role in the digital transformation vision of the region, Zain is consistently seeking technologies that contribute to building a strong sustainable future for Kuwait and the markets we proudly serve. This Open cRAN trial empowers Zain with better understanding and practice experience on new technical trends for further development, that will enable us to continue offering distinct mobile services to our valued customers.”

“We are delighted to work with Zain Group on delivering Cloud Native Open cRAN in Kuwait City”, said Dr Virtyt Koshi, SVP, GM EMEA, Mavenir. “We have deployed open interface Radio Units, fully containerized 4G and 5G RAN software functions on Kubernetes based PaaS/CaaS and COTS hardware, connected through the existing Core network. Digital cloud-based solutions with open interfaces bring an opportunity for a more efficient and faster deployment, new consumer and enterprise offerings, while minimizing capex investment and opex in Radio networks going forward.”

Ibrahim AlZamel, Chief Operating Officer of Masiya said, “As a long-time selected partner of Zain for over 21 years, we are pleased to be part of this regional breakthrough. Masiya launched the first MMSC back in 2001 in the Middle East and we are pleased to be a cornerstone in trialing the first Open cRAN in the region with Zain.”

The benefit of Open cRAN for Zain Group in Kuwait will be widespread, as they will receive the latest products and services at a faster time to market while using the latest mobile access networks. Moreover, this technology will enhance Zain’s cloud offerings and brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the forefront.

