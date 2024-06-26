Sohail Qadir, ZOI CEO: “Our strategic investment in global network infrastructure reaches more than half of the world’s population.”

Berlin, Germany – Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the Middle East's premier international wholesale provider, announces its double win at the Carrier Community Global Awards (CC-Global Awards) 2024. ZOI was recognized as the “Best Subsea Cable Operator of the Year” for its strategic investment in global network infrastructure, reaching more than half of the world’s population. Moreover, Ms Reham Al Farsi was awarded “Best Young Professional of the Year”, for her exemplary work in launching and building the ZOI brand and identity. These prestigious awards highlight ZOI’s instrumental role in connecting continents and the dynamic growth of its vivid brand.

The CC-Global Awards honour the top carriers globally for their achievements over the past year, with winners selected by a distinguished panel of independent experts in the wholesale domain. The 8th edition of the CC-Global Awards took place in Germany, attended by over 320 guests, both physically at the Metropol Berlin and virtually via the CC-Webinar live platform.

Sohail Qadir, Chief Executive Officer at ZOI, said: “We are delighted to see ZOI recognised yet again on the world stage. We are continually making strategic investments in subsea cable infrastructure that accelerates how our customers connect across a global footprint. We have a vision for a hyperconnected world with a focus on ultra-reliable networking delivered with a differentiated customer experience. These awards are testament to our teams’ hard work and our ability to execute on our vision.”

Sohail Added: “At ZOI, we are dedicated to fostering talent. Our strength lies in our people, and we are proud to see Reham Al Farsi, our Marketing Communications Manager, recognised for her innovative work in launching the ZOI brand. Her commitment to creatively growing our brand and developing our presence as a world-leader in telecom is well acknowledged by her peers. Today, we enjoy an accelerated growth, we are well-equipped to serve more customers to achieve their business goals with across the globe”

The ZOI brand was launched in May 2023 and was quickly established as one of the major players in the international telecom sector. A joint venture between Zain and Omantel, ZOI supports the wholesale needs of carriers, content providers, hyperscalers and large enterprises in the MENA region and beyond.

About ZOI

Zain Omantel International (ZOI) is the Middle East’s premier wholesale powerhouse serving regional operators, international carriers, global hyperscalers and cloud providers seeking services within the region and beyond. The first-of-its-kind joint venture signifies a substantial advancement in the telecommunications industry and is poised to become a global powerhouse due to Zain's extensive regional presence and success in the retail and digital arenas, combined with Omantel’s exceptional wholesale capabilities and comprehensive international subsea and terrestrial networks. ZOI manages all international wholesale requirements of Zain and Omantel operations in eight countries, serving over 55 million customers. For more details, please visit www.zainomantel.com