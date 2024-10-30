Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, announced that it has won the Gold Award in the inaugural edition of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. This recognition highlights Zain KSA’s impactful initiatives in sustainability and social responsibility, underscoring the company’s dedication to empowering the Saudi community and advancing national, humanitarian, and social development efforts. This achievement demonstrates Zain KSA’s ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

The CSR Award aims to honor and inspire private sector companies and institutions to excel in social responsibility within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030. This award celebrates local initiatives that integrate social responsibility practices according to international standards, fostering competition and establishing exemplary models within the business sector. This award is a testament to Zain KSA’s significant social impact over the past few years and its successful integration of social initiatives through its comprehensive four-pillar corporate sustainability strategy, which covers Climate Change, Operating Responsibly, Inclusion, and Generation Youth.

Commenting on this milestone, Eman bint Abdullah Al-Saidi, Vice President for Corporate Communications at Zain KSA, stated: “At Zain KSA, we are deeply committed to driving positive change within the Kingdom’s community and supporting its growth and development. By leveraging our resources, capabilities, and innovative solutions, we aim to advance the Kingdom’s developmental, economic, social, and humanitarian goals. Inspired by our community’s values, we have embarked on a purposeful journey to empower and support social responsibility initiatives that foster sustainable impact. Guided by Saudi Vision 2030 and our leadership’s dedication to human and societal welfare, we strive to be a proactive partner in nationwide progress. In today’s interconnected world, we align our social responsibility strategy with global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bringing us closer to Zain’s vision of a wonderful world and a brighter, more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia and the planet.”

Zain KSA has achieved significant progress on the MSCI ESG Index, advancing to an AA rating from last year’s A rating—a testament to its deepening commitment to upholding and advancing ESG standards.