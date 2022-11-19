In Conjunction with Mideast’s First Black Hat Event in Riyadh

Zain KSA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with StarLink for cybersecurity and cloud computing services (StarLink MDMC) to discuss the opportunities of further cooperation between the two parties. The MoU demonstrates Zain KSA’s thriving to boost the propagation and expansion of 5G applications in the Kingdom, especially in the business sector. This will be highly achieved through a high-end digital infrastructure that enhances the utilization of future 5G applications, providing a solid cybersecurity foundation that reinforces reliability and safe operating processes.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Black Hat, the world’s largest IT and Cybersecurity event that took place for the first time in the Middle East Edition in Riyadh between November 15 & 17 2022. Such a momentous event was organized by the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming and the General Entertainment Authority.

As per the MoU, the two parties will discuss the possibilities of potential cooperation and further scaling up of cybersecurity services, technologies, and solutions, negotiating feasible and efficient business development solutions. Together they will design and develop a diversified portfolio of services and solutions for the company's government and business customers. In addition, the MoU also covers the Intelligent Automation domain powered by AI to support customers in the region with their digital transformation initiatives.

Commenting on the MoU, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Zain KSA Eng. Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Sadhan stated: "The MoU incorporates the strategic partnerships that we have built to create an integrated and secure digital ecosystem for all telecommunications and Internet-based services and applications in the Kingdom, as this supports the national efforts to build a smart and secure ICT economy , enhance economic diversification, boost business outcomes and improve the quality of life, in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. With the launch of our new 5G services and applications, cloud solutions, Internet of Things, blockchain, robotics and drones, we grant empowering our customers from various sectors with the highest standards of data security and reliability, complying with the best practices and striving to advance cybersecurity risk management requirements.”

For his part, Mr. Mahmoud Nimer, President of StarLink, stated: "Cooperating with Zain KSA, the pioneer of mobile telecommunications, will widen our scope to spread a cybersecurity culture in the Kingdom and the region by delivering state-of-the-art services and products that will help customers integrate advanced technologies with data security through a business development approach. This maximizes the capacity of technical solutions and services within a flexible framework to help address any potential cyber risks or threats.”

Notably, Zain Cloud has been awarded a Class (C) classification from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), the highest “Service Provider Registration Class” rating awarded by CITC to cloud computing service providers. This confirms Zain Cloud’s solid infrastructure that is based on compatible cloud computing cybersecurity controls, providing a secure cyberspace for all Zain Cloud subscribers and all different use cases. Zain Cloud has also received two ISO quality Certifications ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 as part of the ISO 27001 ISMS category related to Cloud security and customer data protection.

About StarLink:

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries including UK and USA. StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net