Riyadh: Zain KSA, leading telecom and digital services provider, continues to chart a path toward a brighter future for all. The Company has published its 2024 sustainability report under the theme ‘Toward a Wonderful Sustainable Tomorrow,’ capturing a year of environmental and social initiatives and achievements.

The report echoes Zain KSA’s commitment to embedding sustainability across all aspects of its operations, from network infrastructure and digital solutions to human capability development and community engagement. The report reflects a holistic approach that balances economic growth, innovative thinking, responsible environmental stewardship, and effective governance.

The 2024 report underscores the full alignment of Zain KSA’s sustainability strategy with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also highlights the company’s achievements across the four strategic pillars of its corporate sustainability framework: Climate Change, Operating Responsibly, Inclusion, and Generation Youth.

Zain KSA CEO Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan commented, “Sustainability is not just a commitment, it is the vision that guides everything we do. We bring this vision to life through innovative digital solutions that create meaningful value for our communities, our environment, and our economy. Our approach is grounded in the firm belief that inclusive growth is vital to building a vibrant, resilient society. And this is why people remain the focus of all our efforts and our commitment to creating a lasting impact, uplifting lives, fostering prosperity, and fulfilling our role in advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The 2024 report represents a pivotal step forward in our sustainability journey, anchored in sustaining innovation and in a comprehensive strategy that embeds environmental and social responsibility into our business model. This vision drives us to deliver real, tangible benefits in every aspect of our operations. The initiatives and programs we have implemented reflect our deep conviction that sustainability is an ongoing journey and a way of work that harnesses innovation to serve humanity and protect our planet. Looking forward, we remain firmly committed to this mission and to fulfilling our part in shaping a strong, inclusive digital future for all.”

To view the full Sustainability Impact Report, click here: https://zain.sa/ENG-SustainabilityReport2024