Riyadh, KSA – Zain KSA and Dell Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to unlock new market opportunities to transform the cloud ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will empower Zain, a leading provider of telecoms and digital services, to become the go-to provider for businesses seeking seamless access to cloud solutions.

The memorandum was signed in Riyadh during LEAP 2025 by Mohamed Talaat, Vice President for Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Dell Technologies and Fahad Alsahmah, Chief Business Officer at Zain KSA.

Under the agreement, Zain will leverage Dell’s technical expertise in offering Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) models. The cutting-edge solution offered will feature an open cloud architecture, offering customers unmatched flexibility and choice in managing their cloud requirements. The automated platform will allow customers to onboard, access and manage invoicing—all through an easy-to-use interface. From defining technical requirements to building the complete framework, Dell’s services will enable Zain to cater to the growing demand for automated cloud services in the region.

Fahad Alsahmah, Chief Business Officer at Zain KSA, said:

"By using Dell’s technical expertise, we will be able to create a game changing platform to streamline cloud adoption for businesses of all sizes. We are excited to offer a unified marketplace for accessing the best cloud solutions from the world's leading providers. This initiative will further empower businesses to manage their cloud services effortlessly, making digital transformation more realistic than ever before."

Mohamed Talaat, Vice President for Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Dell Technologies:

"Our deep understanding of cloud technologies and our consultancy expertise help us in providing Zain with an advanced cloud platform. We look forward to working closely with Zain to create, define and establish a complete framework for these transformative tech solutions. The collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and supporting digital transformation in Saudi Arabia."