Dubai: Renowned Lebanese urban eatery, Zaatar w Zeit, opens its 25th branch in the UAE. Operating in Dubai since 1999, the popular chain of restaurants hits another milestone with the unveiling of its new outlet at Al Ghurair Centre in a prime ground floor location next to the Gate 4 entrance.

The all new Zaatar w Zeit flagship store unveils a novel design featuring contemporary interiors complete with a spacious dining area, and floor-to-ceiling windows bathing the outlet in natural daylight. Additionally, the store introduces a Grab n’ Go section featuring retail convenience items. Since its inception, the brand has continuously strived to grow and innovate taking in its customers’ interests. The new Grab n’ Go concept does just that by catering to the urban, casual lifestyle of its customers today.

Louay Ghandour, Group Managing Director, proud of the group’s development, shares “The inauguration of our new flagship store exemplifies Zaatar w Zeit’s detailed expansion plan in the UAE. We have enjoyed success in the country over the last 19 years, particularly by paying close attention to our customers’ feedback and understanding the need for continual innovation. With this new phase of our expansion, we aim to reach out to all segments of our customers and offer services to all communities within the UAE.”

The Zaatar w Zeit brand also has new store concepts in the pipeline to be introduced at ADNOC Abu Dhabi, Dubai Hills Mall and Galleria Mall Abu Dhabi, including its first drive-through food truck at Last Exit Al Khawaneej. The new stores are scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

About Zaatar W Zeit

Zaatar W Zeit is a quick casual Lebanese urban eatery striving to offer an exceptional eating experience rooted in a blend of authenticity and innovation. It caters to today's generations and the fast-paced and changing lifestyles of individuals.

Zaatar w Zeit opened their first branch in Beirut in May 1999. Six years later, they pinned their first store in the UAE through Cravia Inc. and have been growing ever since to include 19 branches and 5 dark kitchens spread across the country. Today, Zaatar W Zeit can be found in 7 countries on 3 continents. They pledge to provide quality and freshness while fostering an inclusive and creative work environment.

Learn more about Zaatar W Zeit on www.zaatarwzeit.com

About Cravia Inc.

Founded in 2001, Cravia has evolved from a single Cinnabon outlet in Abu Dhabi to a prominent F&B franchise platform in the Middle East. Its portfolio includes globally successful franchises Five Guys, Zaatar w Zeit, Cinnabon, Seattle’s Best Coffee, and Carvel ice cream. In 2021, the company introduced WKD Chicken, their home-grown brand, and plan to expand across diverse cuisines. Today, with 90 locations between dine-in and smart kitchens, they cater to not only individuals but also corporates through customized offerings and the same excellent service. With 20+ awards, Cravia Inc. manages respected international brands, employing 1,600+ people, and shaping the F&B landscape for 20+ years.