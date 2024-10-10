Dubai, UAE – In recognition of World Mental Health Day, Dubai welcomes its first wellness podcast dedicated to supporting the mental well-being of expatriates. ‘You’ve Got This!’, hosted by experienced professionals Kat and Von, aims to help expats navigate the distinct emotional and psychological challenges of life abroad. As the UAE prioritises quality of life and aims to become one of the world’s happiest nations, this podcast provides essential mental health guidance for Dubai’s expatriate population, which comprises over 88% of the emirate’s residents.

Katrina Spartalis (Kat), an Australian-Greek licensed counsellor, and Yvonne Zeljkovic (Von), an Australian-Polish Clinical Hypnotherapist specialising in strategic psychotherapy, draw on their combined 28 years of experience living and working as expats in Dubai. With expertise in anxiety management, relationship dynamics, and overcoming unhelpful behaviours, they provide actionable insights on topics such as homesickness, isolation, burnout, and adapting to a new life in the UAE.

"Our goal with this podcast is to provide expats with direct, accessible mental health support, grounded in both professional expertise and personal experience," explains Kat. "Having faced the challenges of relocation ourselves, we understand the emotional strain that comes with living abroad. Our episodes offer relatable, practical guidance that helps expats not only manage these stressors but also find balance, achieve their goals, and thrive."

‘You’ve Got This!’ is the first podcast of its kind dedicated to Dubai's expatriate community. Featuring a mix of expert interviews and duo-hosted discussions, listeners can expect practical, solution-based advice to improve their relationships, boost their well-being, and reach their full potential—all served with a dose of unfiltered honesty and humour.

"The UAE has made great progress in mental health awareness, and we’re proud to contribute to that journey,” adds Von. “Living abroad can be isolating, especially without family close by, which is why it’s so important to have open conversations and normalise mental health. ‘You’ve Got This’ offers a safe space where expats can feel connected and understood—while also enjoying some good belly laughs along the way.”

The podcast, aimed at families, professionals, and individuals, will release 20-minute episodes—perfect for listening on the daily commute or during a break. Each episode will be available on YouTube, Spotify, and via the You’ve Got This website, youvegotthis.ae.

As the UAE continues to champion mental health initiatives, ‘You’ve Got This!’ offers expats in Dubai an essential resource for maintaining mental well-being. The first episode drops on 10 October, 2024, coinciding with World Mental Health Day, delivering a message of empowerment and resilience to the emirate’s diverse international community.

For more information or to subscribe, visit www.youvegotthis.ae or follow @youvegothis.ae on Instagram.

About You’ve Got This! With Kat and Von

‘You’ve Got This’ is a mental health podcast created to empower Dubai’s expats to take charge of their well-being and thrive. Hosted by experienced mental health professionals Kat (Katrina Spartalis) and Von (Yvonne Zeljkovic), the podcast offers solution-based advice, practical tips, and expert insights to help expatriates manage the unique challenges of life abroad. Their mission is to help expats improve their mental health, strengthen relationships, and unlock their full potential. As working mums of six children between them, Kat and Von bring both personal and professional experience to guide expats on their wellness journey in the UAE.

Website: www.youvegotthis.ae

Instagram: @youvegotthis.ae

Email: info@youvegotthis.ae

About Katrina Spartalis

Katrina Spartalis is an Australian-Greek expat who has lived in Dubai for over eight years. She is a highly experienced Australian Counsellor with a diverse background in supporting young people and adults with their mental health journeys. Her academic achievements include a B.A. in Education from the University of New South Wales, a Graduate Diploma of Psychology from the University of Sydney, and an M.A. in Counselling from the University of New England, Australia. Drawing on her educational background, Katrina brings a comprehensive and empathetic approach to her counselling practice, ensuring a holistic understanding of her clients’ challenges. She has been with her partner for 21 years and has three young sons.

About Yvonne Zeljkovic

Yvonne Zeljkovic, is an Australian-Polish expat residing in Dubai for over 18 years. She is a Strategic Psychotherapist and Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist specialising in the treatment of anxiety, insomnia, poor habits and dependencies, phobias, pain management, and corporate burnout. Yvonne completed her business degree at the University of Technology Sydney and additional studies in strategic psychotherapy and clinical hypnotherapy at the Australian Institute of Applied Psychology. She has a keen interest in neurodivergence and sociocultural issues in therapy, is an ADHD Certified Clinical Services Provider (ADHD-CCSP), and is currently pursuing her Master’s in Psychology. Yvonne has been with her partner for 23 years and has three sons.