Dubai, UAE: The Youth Council of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) recently hosted a delegation from the Emirates Health Services (EHS) Youth Council as part of its benchmarking visits. The goal was to exchange knowledge and experiences on practices and mechanisms to empower youths. These practices also aim to raise awareness among young Emiratis about measures to combat climate change, and to prepare them as the next generation of sustainability leaders.

As one of the pioneering corporate national youth councils, DEWA’s Youth Council welcomed 13 benchmarking visits to exhibit and share its exemplary experiences, knowledge, practices and success stories.

"We are working according to the directives of DEWA’s top management to empower and support promising young Emiratis, and achieve the National Youth Agenda 2031. We nurture youth leaders by giving them the opportunity to participate in decision-making and policy making. Benchmarking visits by national youth councils serve as a vital platform for advancing national youth initiatives and enhancing their role in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future. DEWA’s Youth Council co-operates with national youth councils and local and international institutions to invest in the talent and energy of young people, promote their productivity in all development sectors and strengthen the competitiveness of the UAE in all fields," said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA's Youth Council President.

Amna Saleh Al Hammadi, Head of Emirates Health Services Youth Council, said: “Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, which places great faith in the Emirati youth to shape the future, the EHS Youth Council is committed to enhancing the contributions of young talent to driving meaningful change and advancing the national goal of improving community health and well-being. These visits represent one of the key drivers of this change, particularly by utilising benchmarking insights to propose initiatives and innovations that contribute to developing previous work models and achieving unprecedented levels of excellence in fostering a culture of sustainability. By collaborating with various councils and institutions, we aim to empower youths to become the leaders of tomorrow, capable of addressing challenges and driving the UAE's aspirations for global leadership in health care”.

DEWA’s Youth Council has organised 74 events, 23 awareness sessions and six educational trips and field visits from October 2019 to December 2024. It has also participated in 10 international forums and conferences. Moreover, several members of the council participated in four national and international programmes in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the council launched numerous initiatives and more than 10 communication platforms for its youth employees.