UAE, Abu Dhabi – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) has announced the opening of registration for its 2025 program. Y4S is a global initiative dedicated to nurturing the next generation of sustainability leaders.

As the world navigates a crucial energy transition, Y4S equips young people with essential skills, knowledge, and networks needed for the job market of tomorrow to drive a sustainable future.

As applications for the 2025 cohort open today on 19 September, Y4S participants past and present talk about the skills and benefits they have gained personally from being part of a global initiative preparing them to be the next generation of sustainability leaders and change makers.

Y4S offers two distinct programs. The Sustainability Ambassadors (SA) program, designed for students based in the UAE, provides immersive learning experiences, including site visits to Masdar's world-leading clean energy projects, engagement with influential UAE leaders, and participation in pivotal global events like COP29. In addition, the Future Sustainability Leaders program brings together a select group of international students and young professionals, connecting them with global business leaders, offering access to top accelerators and incubators, and facilitating participation in key events like New York Climate Week.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand & Strategic Initiatives, Masdar, and Program Director of WiSER, said: “Since 2016, Y4S has played a key role in advancing the UAE’s mission to foster youth leadership, empowering over 41,000 young people through dynamic workshops and activations. As the impacts of climate change intensify, the need to empower the next generation to create meaningful solutions has never been more urgent. I believe that Y4S will provide young people with the platform they need to actively engage in creating solutions for global climate action and tackle the pressing challenges we face today.”

Zainab Al Ali, Director of Outreach and Stakeholder Relations at Masdar, commented: “A generation empowered with the tools to build and lead a more sustainable future; that’s the promise of Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S). Through dedicated mentorship, and equipping Y4S members with the knowledge, skills and connections needed, we are cultivating a global network of Sustainability Ambassadors ready to transform their passion for sustainability into real action and tangible results. Future leaders need more than education; by empowering young changemakers and innovators, we are bringing together passionate individuals with the resources and support they need to develop essential job skills to drive a global energy transition.”

The 2025 Y4S cohort will experience site visits to Masdar's flagship projects, such as the Al Dhafra Solar Project and the UAE Wind Program, where participants gain firsthand insights on world-leading energy projects both within the UAE and internationally. Y4S also facilitates networking opportunities that connect participants with industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from renowned organizations, to build relationships and find mentorship opportunities.

Speaking about the benefits she had gained from joining Y4S, Amna Al Hammadi, Future Sustainability Leader 2024, said: “The program's comprehensive approach, combining core knowledge, skills training,

mentorship, and networking opportunities over a 12-month period, has been invaluable. One of the most rewarding experiences was the opportunity to visit Japan, where I took courses on Carbon Neutrality and Leadership. This immersive learning experience was pivotal in shaping my understanding of sustainability and leadership on a global scale.”

Zein Altawil, Future Sustainability Leader 2023, added “The Y4S program was instrumental in shaping my journey with launching my sustainable startup Yello. It provided invaluable insights into sustainability and connected me with like-minded individuals, helping me grow both personally and professionally.”

Y4S emphasizes skills development through interactive workshops and training sessions that train participants with practical skills in areas such as climate change mitigation, renewable energy technologies, and sustainable business practices.

Applications for the 2025 Y4S cohort program are now open at www.y4s.ae. With limited places available, young people are encouraged to register as soon as possible and can find out everything they need to know on the Y4S website.

