Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Your Fitness Coach, a leading Fit-Tech subsidiary of Option1World, today announced the launch of Your Fitness Coach (YFC) application, which is the world’s most holistic fitness platform enabling its users to track their fitness activities, get access to various gyms and fitness studios, purchase access to group classes, get a certified personal trainer, follow an in-app training program designed by fitness experts, and get rewarded for being active.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and was attended by H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, representatives from Dubai Government, YFC’s Executive Management, fitness experts, prominent fitness figures, and media representatives.

“Today, we are taking pride in transforming the fitness industry by connecting the dots and utilizing sophisticated and advanced technologies in the fitness world,” said Johan Du Plessis, Founder and CEO of YFC.

“Our vision is to become the most go-to application for all fitness activities and services globally, starting right here in Dubai. The YFC app perfectly marries fitness and technology. The aim is to bridge the gap in the industry and create a holistic global platform, where we promote the overall wellness of the community members by making fitness more accessible, affordable, and rewarding,” added Du Plessis.

The YFC app offers the gyms and fitness studios the ability to reach wider audiences to promote their facilities and services. As for the gym members and public, YFC allows them to experience a variety of different gyms and fitness studios without being committed to a long-term contract with one facility. YFC is available now on the iOS App Store and soon on Google Play.

“The future of tech is driven by the convergence of digital, biological, and physical innovations. The YFC app uses complex and disruptive technologies that enable users to track their activity and get rewarded with points based on their steps and workouts. The points unlock Y-coins that can be redeemed against purchases. That means users can monetize their activities and purchase fitness products from the in-app store or purchase access to fitness classes. Moreover, the Gyms and the Fitness Studios can reward returning users with multiplier bonusses by creating events for the users in our app. This keeps the users engaged and motivates them to stay active,” said Sujoy Cherian, CEO of Option1World, Co-Founder and MD of YFC.

Cherian explained that YFC is currently developing the ‘Community’ feature which will allow users to challenge each other not just on a direct calorie burn or steps parameter but by completing specific routes or movements. The app will also award points multipliers to users who take part in sports and fitness activities such as Dubai Fitness Challenge, Spartan, Tough Mudder, among others.

“All the existing and disruptive tech we are developing are amazing, but the purpose of all this tech and innovation is to support our core values which are: to engage, activate and reward people for being active. We are currently working with a variety of fitness facilities, and we will soon add more gyms and fitness studios, as well as new features to the app. We are also working closely with our customers and taking their feedback onboard to improve our services and the overall customer journey. Additionally, we are exploring potential collaboration with local and international NGOs, governments, private organizations, and community institutions to create joint events and launch CSR initiatives that benefit various target audiences,” concluded Cherian.

