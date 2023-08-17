Dubai, UAE – The digital landscape is rapidly evolving, transforming traditional gift-giving practices. YOUGotaGift, the leading marketplace for eGift cards in the Middle East, is at the forefront of this evolving landscape. With a deep understanding of evolving consumer behaviors and preferences, YOUGotaGift is delivering innovative gifting solutions that are market-responsive, intuitive, and aligned with the UAE's sustainability ambitions.

The UAE is leading the fintech movement in MENA region, and is driving consumer behavior to embrace the digitally lead ecosystem. Both government directives and businesses recognize the value of shifting transactions to be more technologically supported, offering more convenience and environmental friendliness. This has resulted in powerful partnerships between banks and fintech companies, driving collaboration and innovation in the digital payments sector.

In comparison to traditional plastic gift cards, eGift Cards offer a multitude of advantages particularly in countries like the UAE that are efficient and fast paced. Available for purchase anytime, anywhere, from the comfort of your digital device, they offer unparalleled convenience. They can be personalized and instantly delivered via email, SMS, or messaging platforms, transcending geographical barriers.

Not only are eGift Cards convenient, but they are also environmentally sustainable. By transitioning to these digital alternatives, they boast zero environmental impact. This aligns perfectly with the UAE's 'Green Digital Action' initiative, which advocates for both environmental sustainability and digital technology adoption.

Furthermore, eGift Cards, such as the Multi-brand HappyYOU Card offered by YOUGotaGift, have revolutionized consumer choice. These cards can be redeemed across hundreds of brands throughout the MENA region, offering recipients unparalleled flexibility and freedom.

"The digital shift in incentives, gifting and payouts isn't just convenient, it's necessary," said Fawziah Alhoshan, General Manager at YOUGotaGift. "By adopting eGift Cards, we are not only offering a highly effective rewards and gifting solution but also contributing significantly to environmental conservation, a pivotal aspect of the UAE’s sustainability agenda."

With the regional eGift card market projected to reach 6 USD Billion by 20261, this transition aligns with the shift towards digital payments. Digital wallets are gaining widespread acceptance, with many experts predicting them to be the primary payment method in the coming years.