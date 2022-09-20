ISTA Sourcing Service selects Yooz as the AP Automation preferred partner in the MENA region. The new partnership will increase the business value of companies’ finance departments and companies by providing better efficiency, agility, and cost reduction into payables, and will enable financial leaders to make data-driven and informed decisions quickly.

Yooz is the leading purchase-to-pay (P2P) automation provider, recognized for its Artificial Intelligence technologies applied to the real-time automation of purchasing and accounts payable processes. It integrates seamlessly with more than 250 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

ISTA is a procurement outsourcing service provider serving the Middle East and North Africa region.

The founder and CEO of ITSA, Ihab Hashwa has developed a strong expertise in Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes across all industries.

“AP departments can work smarter by relying on automated capture, imaging, and workflow technologies such as Yooz to streamline repetitive, time-consuming tasks. You can remove paper from this multistep process by electronically capturing the documents, converting them into images, and creating workflows to govern the approval lifecycle and integrate the data with your enterprise systems of record” says Ihab Hashwa.

The partnership of Yooz & ISTA enable financial decision-makers in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf region to benefit from a reliable, secure, and automated all-in-one financial management service, by removing manual, time-consuming and costly tasks.

“Our alliance is based on our common goal of making life easier for accounting and finance departments and giving them a competitive advantage through innovative, high-performance solutions: efficient, simple to implement, and available from any device, they contribute to developing a more modern image of finance departments, 100% digital to offer more fluidity and speed in data processing”, adds Ihab Hashwa.

Available to all companies and accounting firms, Yooz is a powerful, intelligent and extremely easy-to-use solution that can eliminate all repetitive and costly tasks in the accounting, and finance departments. 200,000 users and 4,000 customers rely on our solutions to automate their P2P processes in 30+countries around the world. “We are proud that ITSA selects Yooz to roll-out AP Automation in the MENA region” concludes Jamal Elassri, EMEA Chief Sales Officer at Yooz.

-Ends-

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 4,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide.

Yooz’s unique solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and RPA technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability and end-to-end customizable features. It integrates seamlessly with more than 250 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Yooz is a fast-growing, award-winning company that perfectly fits the expectations of mid-size organizations across all sectors. It has been recognized as a SaaS innovator, recently named as a 10 Best Cloud Solution Provider by Industry Era, Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) by THINK strategies, Top 10 Accounting Solution Provider by CFO Tech Outlook; and Top 50 Company to Watch by Spend Matters.

Yooz is based in the US and Europe.

Visit us on www.getyooz.com

About ISTA SOURCING SERVICE

ISTA is a Procurement Outsourcing Service provider serving the Middle East Africa region. ISTA’s expertise is in Digitalizing/Automating Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes across all industries. The Founder/CEO of ISTA Ihab Hashwa is an expert in P2P having worked in this domain since 1999 starting in Canada. Mr. Hashwa held Management positions with PwC Canada, Deloitte Canada, Ariba Canada & Middle East, COUPA freelancer in Canada, KPMG UAE, Tejari UAE, Marketboomer Middle East and Cloudia Middle East.

