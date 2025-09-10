Dubai: YoHealth, a leading wellness and health-tech company, on Tuesday, announced its official sponsorship of the UAE National Padel Team. This one-year agreement was formalised with the UAE Padel Association (UAE PA) and signed by Saeed Almarri, Secretary General of the Association, and Patrice Evra, the ambassador of YoHealth.

As part of the partnership, the YoHealth logo will appear on the shoulder of the national team’s jerseys, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to supporting active lifestyles and peak performance.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, commented: “We welcome YoHealth as a sponsor of the National Team. Their support helps us strengthen the sport and provides valuable backing for our athletes.”

Vigen Badalyan, Founder of YoHealth, said: “We’re excited to partner with the UAE National Padel Team and support one of the country’s fastest-growing sports. At YoHealth, we believe that staying active is key to a healthy life, and this collaboration reflects our goal of making health and wellness part of everyday life.”

Padel is currently one of the fastest-growing sports in the UAE, with a growing number of players and facilities across the country. Through this sponsorship, YoHealth aims to contribute to the development of the sport and support national athletes as they represent the UAE on the international stage.

This partnership marks an important step in YoHealth’s ongoing mission to champion health, performance, and community through meaningful collaborations in the world of sport.

About YoHealth

YoHealth is a lifestyle app that promotes healthy living by tracking your steps and rewarding you for physical activity. It also serves as a convenient advertising platform for business projects. YoHealth is more than just an app - it’s a new way to connect with the world.

About UAE Padel Association

The UAE Padel Association (UAE PA) is the official governing body for padel in the United Arab Emirates. With a mission to develop, regulate, and promote padel nationwide, the Association supports grassroots participation and professional competition, ensuring the UAE remains a global hub for the sport.