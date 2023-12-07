Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company, the exclusive agent of Geely cars in Saudi Arabia, signed a cooperation agreement with Yelo, a leading car rental company in the Kingdom, to provide it with Geely Geometry C electric cars. This move will boost Yelo's fleet with environmentally friendly cars with zero carbon emissions to meet the demand of a significant segment of customers keen to enjoy a clean and distinctive driving experience.

The agreement was signed at the Geely pavilion at the Riyadh Motor Show held at the Kingdom Arena in the presence of the Vice Chairman of Wallan Trading Company, Abdulaziz Wallan, the CEO of Yelo, Mohammed Al-Najran, and senior officials from both companies.

Yelo’s CEO, Muhammad Al-Najran, commented: “Yelo is always keen to provide its customers with integrated transportation solutions and professional services that meet their needs and exceed their expectations, and hence the decision to reinforce the fleet with “Geely Geometric C” electric cars, renowned for high reliability, advanced technologies, and zero emissions, to meet the demand of a growing segment of customers in the Kingdom”.

Wallan Trading Company’s Vice Chairman, Abdulaziz Wallan, emphasized the importance of this agreement, which represents a new direction in the car rental sector and highlights a growing environmental awareness among customers and the need to protect the environment. He added: “Geely electric cars are an effective means of reducing carbon emissions, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and its goal of zero emissions by 2060.”

The Geely Geometry C, with its front-wheel drive system, marks the beginning of the transition to a clean energy era in the automotive sector. Its unique futuristic modern design distinguishes it and features a smart and environmentally friendly cockpit that combines modern technology and intelligence. It has a 201-horsepower engine and a torque of up to 310 Newton meters. The car has two battery options: a 53-kWh battery with a range of 350 km on a single charge or a 70.5 kWh battery with a range of up to 485 km on a single charge (according to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 150 km/h.

Yelo has more than 90 branches across the kingdom and has over 20 years of experience. The company provides its customers with an innovative concept and a comprehensive experience, offering various services that meet all customer needs through a fleet of over 22,000 diverse cars of the latest models at competitive prices. The company is committed to offering distinguished services to keep pace with the latest global car rental market trends.