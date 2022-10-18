Dubai: Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced the roll out of its ESOPs program for its global workforce, worth USD 43 million.

With this initiative, Yellow.ai aims to empower its employees, irrespective of their tenure in the company or their designations, to create wealth in line with the business growth. The focus is to promote collective success by ensuring that employees think about long-term value and wealth creation for themselves, customers, and for Yellow.ai. Along with a very competitive ESOP plan, Yellow.ai is providing maximum flexibility to its employees by extending quarterly vesting post a one-year cliff period.

Commenting on the ESOP roll out, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai, said, “Yellow.ai is witnessing exponential growth globally and our employees have played a pivotal role in achieving this. Taking our commitment to be an employee-first organisation further, we are democratising wealth creation for our employees to recognise their valuable contribution to this upward journey. At the same time, we aim to empower our employees to achieve their personal goals and contribute to

the company’s business goals. We are confident that this will help drive further accountability, hire the right talent, create wealth for our employees, and implement our long-term vision more effectively.”

As a Great Place To Work certified organisation, Yellow.ai continues to stay committed to its goal of creating a people-first culture where its employees get the best support to achieve personal and professional milestones. With physical, financial, and emotional well-being as its top priority, the company is actively investing in a myriad of activities such as focus-learning weeks, no-meeting Fridays, group challenges including photography contests and fitness challenges, and partnerships with best-in-class partners for health insurance and other benefits catering to physical and mental wellness. The ESOP program is a part of its 360-degree experience initiative that holistically focuses on wellness, learning & development, rewards & recognition, and employee wealth creation options, generating true moments of delight for its employees.

Neeru Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Yellow.ai also added, “We are committed to creating the best opportunities for our current employees and attract future talent that will bolster Yellow.ai’s position as a market leader. In the face of complex global shifts such as the Great Resignation and the Great Reshuffle, adopting a people-first approach is crucial today, and we are proud to launch an employee centric programme that not only accelerates growth but makes it easier for employees to be part of the journey too.”

Commenting on this, an employee at Yellow.ai Rajat Khanna, Senior Manager- Pre-sales (UAE), said, “For any employee, being part of a company that acknowledges their contribution and rewards them through true ownership is essential to creating a sense of belonging. And that’s what our co-founders are doing for us. The ESOP initiative not only delivers financial benefits but also helps in boosting employee morale.”

With a 900+ global workforce, Yellow.ai is looking to touch the 1000 employee mark by the end of this year. Recording a 3X YoY growth, the company is exponentially expanding across Australia, Japan, Africa, Latin America, the US, UK, and Europe markets while strengthening its presence in the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform, enabling enterprises to unlock business potential at scale. The platform is trusted across 85+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, Carrefour, Kuwait Food Company (Americana), Choithrams, Amouage Oman, Arabian Radio Network and MG Motors. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code platform. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and G2 as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

