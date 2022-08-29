Dubai — Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Conversational AI in Q3 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Powered by Dynamic AI agents, Yellow.ai enables businesses to offer enriching, delightful, and personalized interactions with their customers and employees across their preferred choice of channel, language, and time. The company’s platform is industry and function-agnostic, which means it can support any conversational AI scenario, including marketing, customer support, conversational commerce, and employee experiences across HR, ITSM, Procurement, Finance, and Corporate Communications. Supporting 135+ languages, the platform enables enterprises to hyper-automate customer and employee experience across text and voice-based channels like Telephony, Google Assistant, Alexa, Web, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Google Business Messages, Apple Business Chat, WeChat, LINE, Telegram etc. Yellow.ai also recently launched its proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space that enables enterprises to go-live within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of over 97%.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-Founder, Yellow.ai said, “We are thrilled to have been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Conversational AI in Q3 2022. It is a strong validation of the distinctive offerings that we bring to the market, addressing the customized demands of enterprises for their Customer and Employee Experience automation journeys. We are further strengthening our market leadership through our ongoing breakthrough innovations in the Conversational AI space to help businesses scale rapidly and deliver elevated experiences, making us the preferred choice of over 1000 global enterprises.”

“Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Constellation’s ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI Platform, enabling enterprises to unlock business potential at scale. The platform is trusted across 85+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Food Panda, Carrefour, Kuwait Food Company (Americana), Choithrams, Amouage Oman, Arabian Radio Network, Bharat Petroleum, Waste Connections US and Tata. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code platform. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and G2 as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

