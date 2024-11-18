Craziest Sale of The Year: Yellow Friday Sale offers discounts up to 80% across all categories on noon, noon Minutes, noon Food, and the new supermall.

Dubai, UAE – noon, the leading online shopping destination in the Middle East, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Yellow Friday Sale. From November 20th to 30th, shoppers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt can score discounts up to 80% off products across beauty, electronics, groceries, and more. With flexible Buy Now, Pay Later options and exclusive deals for Emirates NBD cardholders, noon’s biggest sale of the year just got even better.

Following the excitement of the 11.11 sale, noon is set to make Yellow Friday its biggest sale event yet. From November 20 to 30, prices will drop drastically across noon, noon Minutes, noon Food, and the new supermall, with same-day delivery available in as little as 15 minutes.

Saurabh Singh, Head of Commercial at noon, said, “Every year, our Yellow Friday Sale exceeds expectations, and this year we’re going bigger than ever with 10 straight days of incredible deals. Our team has worked tirelessly to offer the most extensive product selection across the region, with the fastest delivery yet. Customers shopping Yellow Friday deals on noon Minutes or supermall will enjoy record delivery times—they’re both addictive services we’re confident will excite every shopper on the app this November.”

Discover huge savings across all categories: beauty under 49 AED, appliances from 39 AED, and noon Food deals starting at 1 AED. With flexible Buy Now, Pay Later options via Tabby and Tamara, plus exclusive bank offers, Emirates NBD noon One Cardholders can enjoy an extra 50% off, while other noon One members can save an extra 40% with their Emirates NBD Visa Cards.

Don’t miss out on featured coupons for extra savings and Freebies that add bonus items to qualifying purchases. And this Yellow Friday, the excitement doesn’t stop—cars, iPhones, AirPods, and more are waiting as part of our raffle prizes! Stay tuned for all the exciting details.

Get ready for the biggest sale of the year! Shop noon’s Yellow Friday from November 20th to 30th and enjoy unmatched convenience, speed, variety, and incredible savings.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

Media requests, including interviews, can be directed to pr@noon.com