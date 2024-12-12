Dubai, UAE - CozmoX AI, a Y Combinator graduate, today announced the launch of the first enterprise-ready AI Employee platform in the Middle East and Africa, featuring advanced voice interaction capabilities. These AI employees function as full-fledged digital workforce members, capable of handling complete business processes end-to-end while communicating naturally through voice in multiple Arabic dialects, English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, and 70+ other languages.

Born from the founders' firsthand experience with scaling challenges with AI tools, CozmoX AI emerged from several months of stealth mode, during which the team rigorously tested its AI employees with enterprise clients across financial services, healthcare, ecommerce, real estate, and logistics sectors. The platform's enterprise-grade architecture ensures seamless integration with existing business systems, robust security protocols, and scalable deployment options both on-premise and in the cloud across Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, and India, with several clients already operating at full scale in Europe, GCC, and the United States.

Unlike traditional automation tools, CozmoX AI’s employees are complete digital workers who independently manage entire business processes. Through an innovative no-code platform, businesses can deploy these AI employees to handle complex tasks that typically require human coordination and communication, from lead generation and sales closure to payment collection and customer support.

"We're introducing true AI employees, not just automation tools. These digital employees handle complete business processes independently, make decisions, and most importantly, communicate naturally through voice as well as other communication channels like LinkedIn, Telegram, Whatsapp and emails, just like human employees. They're transforming how businesses operate by providing a scalable, reliable workforce that never sleeps." said Nuha Hashem, co-founder of CozmoX AI.

The company has unveiled three specialized AI employees, each capable of managing end-to-end processes in their respective domains:

Liza - AI Sales Executive: Manages the complete sales cycle from prospecting to closure, finding prospect details including phone numbers, emails and what they are interested in, doing deep research about prospects, conducting natural voice conversations for lead qualification, negotiation, and follow-ups while maintaining detailed CRM records.

Alex - AI Debt Collector: Handles the entire collections process, from initial contact to payment confirmation, managing payment plans and follow-ups while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

Zara - AI Receptionist: Provides comprehensive front-office management, handling everything from call routing and appointment scheduling to detailed message taking and customer inquiry resolution. Some of the region’s largest healthcare providers have deployed Zara to automate their receptionist services.

"We've built a secure, scalable infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems while maintaining strict data protection standards,” added Alok Kumar, co-founder of CozmoX AI. “Our AI employees can handle complex workflows while adapting to each business's unique processes and requirements. With enterprise clients already seeing 300-400% efficiency gains across multiple sectors, we're not just launching another automation tool – we're introducing true AI employees who think, communicate, and execute complete business processes. This marks the beginning of the AI Employee Revolution, fundamentally changing how businesses scale and operate in the digital age."

For more information about CozmoX and its AI Employee platform, visit www.cozmox.ai

About CozmoX:

CozmoX (YC W22) is a technology company pioneering the future of work through enterprise-grade AI employees. The company specializes in delivering autonomous digital workers who can handle end-to-end business processes with advanced voice interaction capabilities, enabling businesses to scale efficiently while maintaining high-quality service standards.