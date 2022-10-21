YBA Kanoo Group is benefiting from real-time insights enabled by SAP S/4HANA, implemented in conjunction with channel partner Kaar Technologies

MANAMA, Bahrain: The Yusuf Bin Ahmed (YBA) Kanoo Group, one of the largest independent family-owned multinationals in the Middle East, has announced its successful deployment of a cutting-edge enterprise resource planning (ERP) private cloud solution, Rise with SAP, delivered by global technology company SAP SE in conjunction with channel partner Kaar Technologies.

With the deployment of the SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition, the YBA Kanoo Group has reached a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey aimed at aligning its businesses with regional strategic visions and enhancing services to its customers. YBA Kanoo Group has an extensive portfolio of businesses in shipping, logistics, travel, industrial and energy, capital, and real estate across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.

At an event held to celebrate the go-live announcement, YBA Kanoo Group Chairman Khalid Mohamed Kanoo said, “The successful deployment of our private cloud-based ERP means we now have greater visibility over all areas of our businesses and operations. This approach enables real-time insights for agile decision-making and instant financial reporting, ensuring our continued transparency, efficiency and competitiveness. Our digital transformation program is driving sustainable excellence to optimize services to our customers and is aligned with the economic strategies of the markets in which we operate.”

Deputy Group Chairman Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo added: “Through leveraging the S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition, the YBA Kanoo Group has been able to consolidate data from disparate systems into one centralized solution and accelerate the automation of manual processes. The result is increased efficiencies, reduced total cost of ownership, streamlined IT functions and greater control over all areas of operations.”

On the sidelines of the go-live ceremony, Ahmed AlFaifi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SAP ME North, said, “YBA Kanoo has an extensive, diverse portfolio of businesses, with many operating in rapidly evolving sectors and markets. The implementation of S/4HANA offers real-time insights and ensures all of the group’s operations are scalable when needed, and yet the system is flexible enough to enable continuous enhancements to meet the changing expectations of customers and employees.”

In its digital roadmap, the YBA Kanoo Group is working with channel partner Kaar Technologies to deploy a wide range of solutions. The SAP Cloud Platform is integrating SAP and non-SAP systems, including mobile applications.