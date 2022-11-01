Partnership to boost business incorporation in Dubai ahead of the Football World Cup in Qatar as YASA combines the offer with ‘Stay in Dubai, Fly to Qatar’ customized packages.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: YASA Dubai, a leading Business Establishment, Real Estate and Corporate and Luxury Hospitality business offering bespoke experience ‘Stay in Dubai & Fly to Qatar’ packages specially designed for the Football World Cup, has partnered with the award-winning, 100% digital Meydan Free Zone (MFZ) to offer simple and transparent Company Setup Services for global businesses combined with this distinctive football experience proposal.

This unique proposition provides entrepreneurs, established businesses, and startups an opportunity to capitalize on the Qatar sports gala to benefit from Meydan Free Zone’s attractive business incorporation deals. Moreover, YASA Dubai’s customized packages offer the flexibility of enjoying this football extravaganza in the Qatari capital while also benefiting from Dubai’s uniquely strategic location to explore business expansion or set-up services establishment in Dubai.

Commenting on the association with YASA Dubai, Hamed Ahli, Associate Director Meydan Free Zone (MFZ), said, We are thrilled to partner with YASA Dubai and offer our exceptional business establishment packages at Meydan Free Zone. Our Free Zone is centrally located in Dubai, and moreover, our spectacular facilities and site make us a truly exclusive offering with unique benefits which support our clients in achieving their business goals. Our collaboration with YASA offers new and existing international businesses a fast and simple process to establish their business, including instant opening of bank accounts. Additionally, we also offer companies the necessary certifications to establish their branch office on the Dubai mainland when the time is right for them.”

Mr Ahil continued, “With YASA Dubai, we at the Meydan Free Zone, along with our partner YASA, are excited to also cater to the football fans going to Qatar via Dubai for the world cup matches. Entrepreneurs, startups, investors and businesses from across the world can utilize our award-winning 100% Digital Free Zone services to gain the credibility they need to operate in Dubai and, thus, on the global stage. Easy bank account setup, 100% exclusion on corporate and personal tax, complete foreign ownership, full repatriation benefits on profits and financial assets, and the option to choose from 3500+ business license activities are just some of the advantages that distinguish us from others”, added Ahli.

Sajid Barkat, Founder & CEO, YASA Dubai, said, “YASA Dubai’s partnership with Meydan Free Zone comes at the perfect time for business as we inch closer to the world’s most anticipated sports event, FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. Owing to the fact that Dubai is strategically located, has world-class facilities and infrastructure, favorable government policies, as well as a legendary open business environment, we knew this would be the ideal time to present this unique business solution to our valued clients who will be part of YASA’s Football package ‘Stay in Dubai & Fly to Qatar’ proposition to help them establish their business operations in Dubai by proving them with this exceptional solution with Meydan Free Zone."

Mr Barkat went on to say, “there has been a flurry of truly outstanding business-friendly initiatives launched over the past 6 months by the UAE government, and this is the right time for businesses as well as investors to make Dubai their home or as a new trading location, including the new and expanded GOLDEN VISA. The United Arab Emirates has modernized its visa rules which makes living and working in Dubai available to many more people and industries as the country looks to boost its competitive edge. The latest visa revision has seen the introduction of a five-year Green Visa, with skilled workers, the self-employed and investors set to benefit.

We are encouraging our football world cup fans to enjoy not only our unique hospitality packages being offered by YASA in Dubai but also to take advantage of this trip to evaluate setting up their business here and making Dubai their home and workplace. YASA firmly believe that the Meydan Free Zone offers such a vast array of licenses and a truly personal service, and as such, in our view, represents the best choice for those who wish to operate remotely from anywhere with 100% ownership and the benefit of repatriation of funds.”

YASA Project Management Company

YASA Project Management Company is based in Dubai, providing travel packages for the biggest tournament of the season, the FIFA World cup 2022 QATAR, as well as business incorporation and growth services and a thriving Real Estate business. YASA travel packages will entertain corporate guests, friends and family in style at all the major football matches in FIFA 2022 QATAR. Customers can pick a package of their choice based on both the matches they want to see, the level of luxury and their budget so that they can travel stress-free from Dubai to Qatar to enjoy their chosen team match and return to Dubai on our private jet or charter flight in less than one hour.

To find out more about these official and exclusive packages and availability, please contact YASA and confirm your specific requirements at www.yasahospitality.com

Meydan Free Zone

The award-winning Meydan Free Zone, located only 15 minutes from DXB Airport, is designed for entrepreneurs and innovators to foster a dynamic and connected ecosystem where you may create, grow, and lead. Meydan Free zone offers over 3500 business activities and issuing LLC-FZ licenses, with the freedom to design your license to suit your business requirements. Meydan Free Zone, the world's leading and the region's only 24/7 Digital Free Zone, also provides hassle-free, flexible options in business setup for as little as AED 12,500.

To find out more, please visit www.meydanfz.ae/ or mail at marketing@meydanfz.ae