Yas Mall becomes the first retail destination in the region to meet the requirements of the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme and achieve full membership

Delivered through collaboration between Aldar, Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Topland, embedding accessibility across operations and customer experience

100% of Yas Mall staff trained, with tenant rollout underway and wider deployment planned across Aldar’s portfolio

10,000 Sunflower lanyards, produced by People of Determination, will be distributed throughout Aldar’s assets for customer use, supporting long-term accessibility transformation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar has reached a significant milestone in advancing accessibility with Yas Mall becoming the first mall in the region to meet the requirements of the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, ensuring that visitors with non-visible disabilities can receive the additional support they may need.

The milestone reflects a strategic collaboration between Aldar, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Topland. Led locally by Zayed Authority for People of Determination as the enabling partner in the UAE and supported by Topland UK as the exclusive partner of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in the Middle East (official accreditation body of the Sunflower lanyards), the partnership brings the globally recognised initiative to Yas Mall.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme is embedded across customer experience operations at Yas Mall with all customer-facing staff trained to identify the sunflower lanyard and use enhanced service protocols to provide the necessary support to customers. The initiative ensures a consistent and inclusive experience for all.

Full membership of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme requires meeting established international criteria, including comprehensive staff training and full operational integration. Yas Mall’s achievement demonstrates how accessibility can be embedded into operations, training, and customer engagement to deliver meaningful and lasting community impact for communities.

As part of this commitment, Aldar has commissioned 10,000 Sunflower lanyards, produced by People of Determination enrolled at Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s printing workshop, which will be introduced across its destinations, supporting the long-term integration of accessibility.

Yas Mall provides a strong platform to introduce and scale inclusive initiatives across Aldar’s destinations. This forms part of Aldar’s broader accessibility roadmap, with Yas Mall contributing to Yas Island’s commitment to becoming an Inclusive City and supporting the wider inclusion agenda led by the Department of Community Development.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach of Aldar, said: “Introducing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme at Yas Mall marks an important step in our accessibility journey. It reflects our commitment to creating environments where everyone feels welcomed, understood, and supported. Through strategic partnerships with local and international organisations, we are embedding inclusive practices across our destinations and contributing to the UAE’s broader vision for accessibility and inclusion.”

His Excellency Abdulla Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director for People of Determination Sector at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affirmed that the implementation of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Programme at Yas Mall represents a positive step that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s global leadership as an inclusive and disability-friendly city. He noted that the initiative reflects a developmental approach that places quality of life and human empowerment at the forefront of priorities.

His Excellency explained that the initiative demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to developing a sustainable ecosystem that raises awareness of hidden disabilities and provides inclusive environments that enable People of Determination to engage with confidence and independence. This, in turn, supports their full integration and active participation in society.

In this context, he added that the Zayed Authority for People of Determination is continuing to expand the initiative across the emirate in collaboration with strategic partners, reinforcing a more aware and inclusive community culture, and supporting national ambitions toward a more inclusive and sustainable society.

H.E. Abdulla Al Kamali also commended the partnership with Aldar Properties and Yas Mall, as well as the collaboration with Topland and international partners, emphasising that integrated efforts are key to achieving sustainable impact and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model in empowering People of Determination.

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland Group, the exclusive Middle East partner for the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower: “We are proud to support Yas Mall in enhancing inclusivity through the launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, in partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination. The Sunflower lanyards are exclusively manufactured in the region by People of Determination, reflecting a commitment to empowering their talents while creating a more inclusive experience for visitors with non-visible disabilities.”

Around one in six people globally live with a disability, the majority of which are non-visible. Initiatives such as the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme play an important role in fostering greater awareness and understanding in public environments. Through this, Aldar continues to advance more inclusive and accessible destinations and communities, aligned with national priorities and delivered in collaboration with key partners.

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Rosanna Hall

Brunswick

aldar@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About Zayed Authority for People of Determination

Zayed Authority for People of Determination was established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on April 19, 2004 (29 Safar 1425 AH). It encompasses all humanitarian care centers and social service institutions dedicated to People of Determination, as well as any future entities established in Abu Dhabi to achieve humanitarian objectives.

The Authority’s Board of Trustees is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Authority oversees specialized centers and clubs for People of Determination and has achieved remarkable progress in the quality and scope of its services, which benefit more than 28,000 individuals, including 2,100 students enrolled in its 15 care and rehabilitation centers, supported by 4 specialized departments and 3 sports clubs across the Emirate.

It provides comprehensive services aimed at rehabilitating and empowering People of Determination within society. These include training, education, vocational qualifications, and therapeutic rehabilitation (assessment, early intervention, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and vocational workshops), as well as psychological care, family counseling, and support for educational and sports activities.

About Hidden Disabilities Sunflower:

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a global program supporting individuals with non-visible disabilities, conditions, and neurodivergence. Since its inception in the UK in 2016, the Sunflower program has expanded its reach worldwide, working with organizations across a diverse range of sectors, including retail, financial services, transportation (with over 285 airports in 30 countries), travel and tourism, education, healthcare, emergency services, and entertainment.

The Sunflower symbol provides individuals with a discreet, voluntary way to share that they have a non-visible disability, condition, or neurodivergence and may need extra assistance, understanding, time, or space. This simple, non-verbal method empowers individuals to navigate their workplace and public spaces with greater confidence and ease, fostering a more inclusive and understanding environment. As a privately held multinational company headquartered in the UK, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower operates in numerous countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Latin America, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Mauritius, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. For more information, visit hdsunflower.com

About Topland:

Topland is a leading supplier of assistive products and inclusive solutions for People of Determination across the Middle East. As a social enterprise established under the Ma’an Authority for Social Contribution, Topland is committed to improving accessibility and promoting inclusion through innovative technologies and tailored services. The company proudly serves as the exclusive partner of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program in the Middle East, empowering organizations to support individuals with non-visible disabilities. Through strategic partnerships and community-focused initiatives, Topland continues to drive social impact and enhance quality of life for People of Determination across the region. For more information visit: toplandpod.me