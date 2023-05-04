Yas Holding LLC today announces a strategic investment in Peninsula Real Estate (Peninsula), a real estate investment company incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Peninsula has been part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s Innovation Programme since 2021, which has supported the expansion of the company’s investment and research capabilities from its headquarters in the UAE capital.

Peninsula is an internally managed real estate investment company focused on the office, industrial and logistics sectors. Peninsula seeks to capitalise on the burgeoning commercial real estate market in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE and GCC.

Ms. Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said: ‘Our investment in Peninsula is a key addition to our portfolio as Yas Holding look to capitalise on strategic opportunities within the region. The UAE is witnessing a surge in long-term investments supported by confidence in the country’s economy, which is expected to deliver continued growth. Our shared values and ambitions make us confident that Peninsula will be a best-in-class partner to our vision, and we will continue to support them in the long term.’

Asad Hussaini, Board Member of Peninsula, said: ‘With a well-defined strategy and disciplined approach to core markets here in the GCC, Peninsula expects to deliver growth and value creation for our partners. We are extremely honoured to have received Yas Holding’s support and we will be leveraging this opportunity to further our growth plans for a portfolio which is underpinned by a compelling financial profile and attractive yield.’

James Gallon, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Peninsula, said: ‘This partnership is an endorsement of Peninsula’s mission to be the clear choice for investors seeking total shareholder returns via sustainable dividends and growth from commercial real estate in the region. Yas Holding is an ideal long-term partner to complement Peninsula’s mission to invest in key commercial real estate across the GCC.’

The UAE has maintained its standing as a world-class real estate market and investment destination, reporting some of the highest economic growth rates globally. The UAE’s non-oil economy is expected to grow by 4.2% in 2023 and 4.6% in 2024 according to forecasts published by the Central Bank of the UAE in their 4th Quarter 2022 economic review published on 27th March 2023.

Reinforcing this growth story are several major government initiatives that aim to maintain the current pace of growth whilst further diversifying the economy. The government led Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy aims to double the size of Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector to AED 172 billion by 2031 and increase Abu Dhabi’s non-oil exports by 143 percent.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shana Marashi, FTI Consulting

Email: Peninsula@fticonsulting.com

Four Communications

Nemer Barakat, Account Manager

Email: YasHolding@fourcommunications.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and more than 50 operating subsidiaries. Active in sectors including healthcare, agriculture, food, technology, education, real estate, and aviation. Its diversified portfolio of companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit YasHolding.ae

About Peninsula

Peninsula is an internally managed real estate investment company headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Established in 2019, Peninsula has constructed a high quality and diversified real estate portfolio across the GCC. Peninsula is focused on delivering long-term total shareholder returns via sustainable dividends and growth, with best-in-class governance standards and reporting.

Peninsula has a deep in-market expertise supported by a rigorous governance framework and a robust disclosure strategy with GRESB and EPRA membership. Peninsula is focused on acquiring high quality institutional real estate across the GCC and building a diversified portfolio of high quality commercial real estate assets. Peninsula’s growth strategy is anchored in long-term leases that provide high income visibility in conjunction with shorter-term leases offering exposure to strong market fundamentals and value enhancement opportunities.

For more information, visit Peninsula-reh.com